One Of America's Best Small Towns Is A Riverside Gem With Mouthwatering Southern Cuisine

Incorporated in 1825, Thomaston prides itself on its history and its celebration of its residents. The town was built around the historic courthouse square, where one can now find the Upson County Courthouse (built in 1908). In the southeast corner, there is a mounted cannonball said to be the first fired at Fort Sumter during the Civil War, placing Thomaston in the context of American history.

Nearby are several historical sites that highlight the town's role in the nation's history, such as the Pettigrew-White-Stamps House Museum. This house, built in 1833, has been fashioned after a typical American home during World War II. The "Thomaston Goes to War... On the Home Front" exhibition showcases how the town banded together to contribute to the war effort.

Nearby is the African-American Museum, housed in a shotgun-style house. The inside features various artifacts dedicated to the history of Thomaston's Black residents. Additionally, Thomaston is where the longest-running annual emancipation commemoration in the country takes place; first held in 1866, it is still celebrated each May.

Another historic attraction is the Auchumpkee Creek Covered Bridge. This bridge, built in 1892, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1975 and is one of only 14 remaining covered bridges in the state. Though it has undergone significant renovations, it is still not open to public traffic and instead acts as a tourist attraction.

For those interested in art and culture, visit the Thomaston Upson Art Council and Gallery. Located to the southeast of the courthouse square, the gallery hosts exhibits for local artists to showcase their work. The goal of the council and gallery is to highlight cultural events and performance art in Thomaston; many events are hosted year round, including live performances. From lighthearted children's productions to grounded dramatic plays, there is something for everyone here.