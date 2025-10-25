One Of America's Best Small Towns Is A Riverside Gem With Mouthwatering Southern Cuisine
While Atlanta may take the main stage, the state of Georgia has no shortage of interesting towns and cities. Stonecrest, for example, is an artsy city on the edge of the Appalachian Mountain foothills located 17 miles east of Atlanta. Approximately 65 miles south along the foothills is the small city of Thomaston, which rests along the banks of Potato Creek. It's also approximately 46 miles away from Macon and 58 miles away from Columbus, allowing access to larger cities while also maintaining its small-town tranquility. For those who are traveling from afar, the Thomaston Upson Airport is approximately 7 miles away. Selected for both the 1986 and 1995 editions of "The 100 Best Small Towns in America," do not let the small population fool you; even with just under 10,000 residents, there are a plethora of activities for an exciting weekend getaway.
Thomaston is a great option for nature lovers, whether you enjoy strolling through well manicured gardens or primitive camping surrounded by greenery. Approximately 10 miles away is Sprewell Bluff Park; located beside Flint River, it's a renowned natural wonder and one of the South's best hidden gems. Nestled in the Pine Mountain Ridges, visitors can enjoy a variety of riverside activities such as hiking, camping, or fishing. For wildlife enthusiasts, this is the perfect place to spot all kinds of animals, from deer to bald eagles. The park's campgrounds offer various lodging options from private cabins to primitive sites, ensuring that campers of any variety are welcome. From the vast space and various lodgings, the park is perfect for solo adventurers, couples, and families alike.
Immerse yourself in Thomaston's history and culture
Incorporated in 1825, Thomaston prides itself on its history and its celebration of its residents. The town was built around the historic courthouse square, where one can now find the Upson County Courthouse (built in 1908). In the southeast corner, there is a mounted cannonball said to be the first fired at Fort Sumter during the Civil War, placing Thomaston in the context of American history.
Nearby are several historical sites that highlight the town's role in the nation's history, such as the Pettigrew-White-Stamps House Museum. This house, built in 1833, has been fashioned after a typical American home during World War II. The "Thomaston Goes to War... On the Home Front" exhibition showcases how the town banded together to contribute to the war effort.
Nearby is the African-American Museum, housed in a shotgun-style house. The inside features various artifacts dedicated to the history of Thomaston's Black residents. Additionally, Thomaston is where the longest-running annual emancipation commemoration in the country takes place; first held in 1866, it is still celebrated each May.
Another historic attraction is the Auchumpkee Creek Covered Bridge. This bridge, built in 1892, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1975 and is one of only 14 remaining covered bridges in the state. Though it has undergone significant renovations, it is still not open to public traffic and instead acts as a tourist attraction.
For those interested in art and culture, visit the Thomaston Upson Art Council and Gallery. Located to the southeast of the courthouse square, the gallery hosts exhibits for local artists to showcase their work. The goal of the council and gallery is to highlight cultural events and performance art in Thomaston; many events are hosted year round, including live performances. From lighthearted children's productions to grounded dramatic plays, there is something for everyone here.
Enjoy mouthwatering Southern food
While Thomaston may emphasize its history and culture, the heart of the community beats through its food. It is well known that Georgia is home to many cities with robust culinary scenes, such as Baxley, a charming town with forest trails and unmatched brisket. As a result, Thomaston has no shortage of Southern cuisine to enjoy for residents and visitors alike.
A local favorite is Piggie Park Drive-In, which first opened its doors in 1950. Today, the town staple still operates how it did in the 50s, with carhops still taking the orders outside. If you're in the mood for a more classic, comforting meal, try Big Chic Uptown. From its fried chicken to its signature coleslaw, this establishment is well known by residents for its delicious food and welcoming atmosphere; it's a must-try stop on your trip.
For those who prefer seafood, Riverbend is another great option. This establishment is known for its fried catfish, a beloved Southern staple, but also serves dishes such as burgers and shrimp. This restaurant also boasts a view of Flint River from the deck, providing a tranquil ambiance to your dining experience. Serving the Thomaston community since 1972, Riverbend blends Southern cuisine with coastal charm.