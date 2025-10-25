South Dakota's Fall Wonderland Is A Rugged Retreat With Festivals, Vibrant Foliage, And Wildlife

When daydreaming about fall road trips with golden, scarlet, and pink foliage, New England undoubtedly comes to mind. While the region tops the charts of favorite fall destinations across the U.S., there is a treasure trove of landscapes and rugged retreats waiting further west. If you are a devoted leaf-peeper (that's right, there is a term for your love for a seasonal palette), South Dakota's stunning Black Hills National Forest is a fall wonderland brimming with vibrant foliage and wildlife that will convince you to broaden your horizons.

The best time to plan your trip to make the most of fall foliage is in mid-September up until mid-November, when the changing leaves display their most breathtaking, vivid colors. While June and July weather often comes with a few drizzles or hot and humid spells, fall is ideal to enjoy the crisp air and lower, refreshing temperatures that wash the muggy summer away.

It's easy to reach the Black Hills National Forest from Rapid City, the underrated and artsy South Dakota city, full of attractions and located about 35 miles away. Rapid City isn't without its autumnal draws, featuring an epic pumpkin-themed festival. The forest, measuring a whopping 1.2 million acres, straddles the Western flank of South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming, making it an ideal destination if you are state-hopping or heading further west. The Black Hills region is filled with charming towns worthy of a stop, such as Sundance, a gateway to Devil's Tower with Old West charm.