Louisville's Most Elegant Neighborhood Is An Upscale Gem With Stone Bridges, Scenic Trails, And Serious Charm

Anchorage, Kentucky, isn't your typical neighborhood. Nestled inside one of America's friendliest cities, Anchorage is its own designated city less than 20 miles east of downtown Louisville. Founded in 1878, 100 years after Louisville became a city, landlocked Anchorage got its naval name from the retirement home of riverboat captain James Goslee. An early resident, when Goslee retired he reportedly removed the anchor from his ship, the Matamora, and placed it on the lawn of his place of retirement in 1869. Local folklore has it that the anchor hanging in the town center today was Goslee's.

Originally a summer destination for wealthy Louisville families, Anchorage maintains its prestige today with more than 2,400 people calling it home. The town's historic buildings and elegant homes exhibit a notable range of architectural styles from the English gothic style of St. Luke's Episcopal Church to the turn-of-the-century, neo-Colonial style of the Hausgen House. Known for its charming Norman Rockwell feel, park-like design, and one of the top public schools in the state, its no wonder Niche named it the best place in Kentucky to raise a family.

The area's real estate reflects its desirable nature with an average home value of around $900,000 at the time of writing, according to Zillow that's more than triple the value of homes in other Louisville neighborhoods, like the walkable, peaceful Bonnycastle. Anchorage, however, is known for stately homes on larger lots, a number of them being horse properties. It's the perfect place for a leisurely drive around the neighborhood, and it's conveniently located only 22 minutes from Louisville International Airport.