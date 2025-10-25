Georgia's Hidden Blue Ridge Mountain Town Is A Rustic Getaway With Water Sports, Famous Dining, And Cozy Vibes

Cherry Log is a secret little town in the Blue Ridge Mountains with a popular barbecue restaurant and a connection to Bigfoot. The area is known for serene parks and family-friendly recreation, such as kayaking, fly fishing, and horseback riding. Its location on U.S. Interstate 76 makes it a convenient stop for travelers exploring this wildly charming Blue Ridge paradise. Visitors will enjoy Cherry Log's lush outdoor spaces, where one can get lost in nature and view forest wildlife in peaceful surroundings. This town also offers a fun, family-friendly museum and beautiful Fall Branch Falls, just 6 miles away.

Before embarking on your adventures, grab lunch at The Pink Pig, a historic restaurant known for its pit-style barbecue. The venue began as a country store and mill in the 1950s before becoming the barbecue haven it is today. This cozy, family-run establishment serves mouthwatering pulled pork, ribs, and brisket, along with traditional Southern sides, like fried okra. Bud Holloway opened the restaurant in 1967, creating a family legacy and beloved tourist attraction. The Pink Pig is located at 824 Cherry Log Street and is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For a peaceful mountain stay, treat yourself to a cozy cabin rental. As the name suggests, Fishful Thinking is in close proximity to good fishing spots while providing a remote getaway during your vacation. This fully furnished cabin features a gorgeous fireplace and plenty of outdoor places to relax – fire pit, patio deck, and swinging hammock. Harry's Hideaway Cabin is another charming spot in the area, keeping in line with the Bigfoot theme. Those who remember the 1987 film "Harry and the Hendersons" may appreciate this kitschy escape.