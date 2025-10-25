Georgia's Hidden Blue Ridge Mountain Town Is A Rustic Getaway With Water Sports, Famous Dining, And Cozy Vibes
Cherry Log is a secret little town in the Blue Ridge Mountains with a popular barbecue restaurant and a connection to Bigfoot. The area is known for serene parks and family-friendly recreation, such as kayaking, fly fishing, and horseback riding. Its location on U.S. Interstate 76 makes it a convenient stop for travelers exploring this wildly charming Blue Ridge paradise. Visitors will enjoy Cherry Log's lush outdoor spaces, where one can get lost in nature and view forest wildlife in peaceful surroundings. This town also offers a fun, family-friendly museum and beautiful Fall Branch Falls, just 6 miles away.
Before embarking on your adventures, grab lunch at The Pink Pig, a historic restaurant known for its pit-style barbecue. The venue began as a country store and mill in the 1950s before becoming the barbecue haven it is today. This cozy, family-run establishment serves mouthwatering pulled pork, ribs, and brisket, along with traditional Southern sides, like fried okra. Bud Holloway opened the restaurant in 1967, creating a family legacy and beloved tourist attraction. The Pink Pig is located at 824 Cherry Log Street and is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For a peaceful mountain stay, treat yourself to a cozy cabin rental. As the name suggests, Fishful Thinking is in close proximity to good fishing spots while providing a remote getaway during your vacation. This fully furnished cabin features a gorgeous fireplace and plenty of outdoor places to relax – fire pit, patio deck, and swinging hammock. Harry's Hideaway Cabin is another charming spot in the area, keeping in line with the Bigfoot theme. Those who remember the 1987 film "Harry and the Hendersons" may appreciate this kitschy escape.
Discover a trove of Bigfoot lore
Although not the "Bigfoot Capital of the World," visitors still have a chance to spot Sasquatch in this whimsical town. Expedition: Bigfoot!, situated on Highway 515/US-76, is a museum with interactive exhibits documenting the history of this elusive creature. The museum houses the largest permanent display of Sasquatch footprint casts in the country, immortalized in plaster, along with other relics tied to the lore. Visitors can also see the official Bigfoot Research and Tech Vehicle, a custom golf cart equipped with state-of-the-art Sasquatch tracking equipment. You don't have to be a conspiracy theorist to have a fun time at this unique attraction, open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Expedition: Bigfoot! is a must-see attraction in Cherry Log, especially for its Sasquatch Theater, which plays short films and informational videos of eyewitness accounts. This family-friendly museum is quirky yet informative, letting you dive deep into the mythos of this popular legend while enjoying a playful experience. Visitors engage with interactive stations, view personal testimonies from Bigfoot witnesses, and consult a map of Sasquatch sightings. Aside from being a museum, the center is a research hub and reporting center– if you've had a personal encounter with this cryptid, this is the place to share it.
The gift shop is stocked with Bigfoot Crossing signs, kitschy memorabilia, clever T-shirts, and other souvenirs. You can also pick up spooky books and videos filled with Bigfoot lore, as well as items referencing other mysterious creatures like the Abominable Snowman. Whether you believe in the furry cryptid or not, this museum delivers an unforgettable, fun experience.
Relax in peaceful falls and rivers
Enjoy the beautiful outdoors along the Benton MacKaye Trail, where you will pass a double waterfall during your hike. The trail takes you through Fall Branch Falls, a gorgeous spot to view natural cascades and capture spectacular panoramic shots. From the Fall Branch Falls trailhead, the round-trip hike takes about 30 minutes, though you can continue farther on the MacKaye Trail for deeper wilderness exploration. While the trail system spans about 300 miles, there are plenty of wildlife-viewing opportunities nearby, as well as places to relax by the water. Hikers may also stumble upon the rustic Toccoa River Swinging Bridge, accessible from the trail. This iconic bridge spans 270 feet and is the longest swinging bridge east of the Mississippi.
The Toccoa River offers endless opportunities for paddling adventures, such as kayaking and whitewater rafting. Visitors can try the Toccoa River Canoe Trail, a 14-mile stretch that's safe for beginners to tackle. Drift through peaceful waters, meandering through scenic wilderness, as you enjoy a leisurely paddle in this Blue Ridge Mountain paradise. Rent gear and supplies at Toccoa River Outfitter, which offers full-day and half-day kayak rentals. It's open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For a beautiful scenic journey around Cherry Log, consider horseback riding. Cowgirl Up Stables offers an unforgettable riding experience through shady forest paths and scenic mountain landscapes. The horses are gentle and well cared for, and riders of all levels are welcome. You'll find Cowgirl Up Stables at 327 Cashes Valley Road.