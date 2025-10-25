California's Tucked-Away Park In The San Bernardino Mountains Brims With A Pristine Lake And Trails
For a San Bernardino Mountains trip that trades California's most accessible, golden sand beaches for alpine waters studded with giant stone islands, consider Boulder Bay Park. You'll find this public park on the southern edge of Big Bear Lake, about two miles east of the iconic Big Bear Dam. It's one of the first scenic turnouts you'll encounter arriving via Highway 18 or 330. The park was built in 2010, and its signature granite boulders rise from the lake's surface to form little stone islets — a distinctive feature of Boulder Bay.
As you stroll the grounds, you'll come across a fishing pier extending over the water, a gazebo, and picnic tables for a relaxing lakeside day. Two covered pavilions with grills are available for hosting cookouts with family and friends. You'll also notice a large bandstand on the property for occasional performances. The park is laced with paths: A short gravel trail that meanders through the site, plus paved walkways accessible to wheelchairs, strollers, and walkers. The trails are pet-friendly, manicured, and maintained, making them a good choice for walks along the pristine lake.
It's worth noting that the park has a rather small parking lot that fills up quickly, especially on the weekends. Street parking nearby is limited or restricted, so it's wise to arrive early. On the plus side, public restrooms are available on site.
Activities and recreation to get into around Boulder Bay Park
Boulder Bay Park offers quite a number of recreational activities for you to enjoy. You can go kayaking or canoeing, navigating your way around the bay's many stone islets. Fishing from the park's pier is another popular pastime. The park also features open grassy fields for picnics and a small beach area for sunbathing or swimming when conditions permit. In winter, the snow-covered grounds become ideal for sledding and other snow play.
For a more challenging hike, try Castle Rock Trail, which begins about one mile east of the dam. This approximately 2.7-mile round-trip climb (with roughly 500 feet of elevation gain) takes you up to a summit with lake views. The Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain is nearby, featuring a bobsled-style ride and a mountain coaster that are open year-round. You may also want to visit the Big Bear Alpine Zoo, which rehabilitates injured or orphaned wildlife like black bears and snow leopards and exhibits those that cannot be released.
The region's history is tied to the Gold Rush following William Holcomb's discovery of gold. You can explore this part of the past via the Gold Fever Trail, a self-guided driving tour through Holcomb Valley. Visit the Bear Valley Historical Museum, which has artifacts and restored buildings from the 1800s. In Big Bear's main town area, you'll find local art galleries like Artisans Etc. and the Wild Coyote Gallery. Your visit might coincide with one of Big Bear Lake's signature annual events — Oktoberfest (one of the longest-running and largest in Southern California), the Tour de Big Bear cycling event, or the Kodiak Ultra Marathon.
How to get to Boulder Bay Park and where to stay in the area
Though there's not an old-school train ride through the redwoods to Big Bear Lake, you'll likely want to use a car. Your nearest major airport is Ontario International Airport (ONT), which is about 60 miles and a little over an hour drive away. Other airports you can use include Palm Springs International Airport (PSP), John Wayne Airport (SNA), and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).
When looking for a place to stay, options include the Lagonita Lodge, which offers lakefront condos and is centrally located in Big Bear. You'll also find Big Bear Frontier (cabins and lodge near the village) and Robinhood Resort, which positions you right in the village area. For themed stays, Castle Wood Romantic Theme Cabins offers cottages blending rustic and contemporary decor. For camping, you can reserve a spot at the Boulder Group Campground. Boutique and wellness-oriented lodging includes Sessions Retreat & Hotel, with remodeled cabins and resort amenities. You may also consider booking a stay at the quaint and cozy Noble + Proper (N+P), or at Postcard Cabins.
The foodie scene in Big Bear features an eclectic mix of restaurants, cafes, and tasting rooms. For American-style meals, you can try Captain's Anchorage or Peppercorn Grille. Grizzly Manor Cafe is a local spot where you can get breakfast, known for generous portions. Big Bear Lake Brewing Company is a local brewery with a full food menu. Stop by the Big Bear Coffee Roasting Company for a good cup of coffee, or visit The Copper Q, a cafe that doubles as a kitchen supply shop. Though not in the heart of NorCal wine country, you can still enjoy great tasting experiences, like at Barrel 33, which offers local wine options. Nearby are Sycamore Ranch Vineyard & Winery in Lake Arrowhead and Snow-Line Orchard in Oak Glen, both within day-trip range.