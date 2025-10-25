California's Tucked-Away Park In The San Bernardino Mountains Brims With A Pristine Lake And Trails

For a San Bernardino Mountains trip that trades California's most accessible, golden sand beaches for alpine waters studded with giant stone islands, consider Boulder Bay Park. You'll find this public park on the southern edge of Big Bear Lake, about two miles east of the iconic Big Bear Dam. It's one of the first scenic turnouts you'll encounter arriving via Highway 18 or 330. The park was built in 2010, and its signature granite boulders rise from the lake's surface to form little stone islets — a distinctive feature of Boulder Bay.

As you stroll the grounds, you'll come across a fishing pier extending over the water, a gazebo, and picnic tables for a relaxing lakeside day. Two covered pavilions with grills are available for hosting cookouts with family and friends. You'll also notice a large bandstand on the property for occasional performances. The park is laced with paths: A short gravel trail that meanders through the site, plus paved walkways accessible to wheelchairs, strollers, and walkers. The trails are pet-friendly, manicured, and maintained, making them a good choice for walks along the pristine lake.

It's worth noting that the park has a rather small parking lot that fills up quickly, especially on the weekends. Street parking nearby is limited or restricted, so it's wise to arrive early. On the plus side, public restrooms are available on site.