Between Lansing And Detroit Is Michigan's Cozy Village Brimming With Friendly Vibes And Rustic Charm

When people think of Michigan they often picture Detroit, the industrial city famed for its automobile history and whose French heritage and architecture earned it the nickname "the Paris of the Midwest." But other areas of Michigan have a more laid-back, rustic vibe, and you don't have to go far outside Detroit to find them. The village of Fowlerville is only about an hour's drive north-west of Detroit, or roughly a half-hour east of Lansing, but has a cozy small-town charm that makes it feel worlds away from these larger cities.

People have lived in the Fowlerville area for centuries, with evidence of human habitation dating back as far as 8000 B.C.E. The first modern settlers arrived in 1836, and the village was laid out in 1840 — and it hasn't changed as much since then as you might expect. Fowlerville's four-block downtown is chock-full of historic buildings. The 1883 C.D. Hamilton building is the oldest one still standing in the business district, and some of the village's private residences date back to the 1870s. You can explore this history with a virtual Walking Tour of Fowlerville (or download the brochure to bring with you as a guide during your visit).

Modern Fowlerville has a population of just under 3,000 people, many of whom are families drawn to the village's quiet, suburban atmosphere. Its old-fashioned charm is just as appealing for travelers who want to relax away from the urban bustle.