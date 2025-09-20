Situated Between Lansing And Detroit Is A Michigan Trail Town With Boutiques, Cafes, And A Walkable Downtown
The undeniable charm of Michigan is its underrated destinations, with plenty of picture-perfect spots that prove the Great Lakes state does small-town magic best. Whenever you feel like taking it slow, Milford is a wonderful escape from the bustling city without compromising on amenities and activities. In fact, you're going to be hitting your daily step goal the whole time thanks to its walkable downtown and abundant shopping opportunities. When you're not resorting to retail therapy, you're still meeting your step count as you hike and bike along its paths — no more planes, trains, and automobiles; just good, old-fashioned trails to traverse.
Established in 1834, Milford was initially founded as a village by Elizur and Stanley Ruggles. Constructing several mills on the river, the area eventually began to attract additional settlers. Its waterpower provided the foundation for its electric lighting system, making it an early pioneer in the state in 1892. Since then, Milford has served as a beloved haven for those who like a relaxed-paced lifestyle, with the great outdoors at their fingertips.
Milford is easily accessible from Detroit, as it's a quick, 45-minute drive. Coming from Lansing, the gorgeous capital city that's full of Victorian-era homes and shops, will take you one hour. You can even plan a day trip from Toledo, Ohio, since it's just over an hour away. Regarding lodging, you're better off booking accommodations on Airbnb since your other options are limited — Camp Dearborn offers a variety of both modern and rustic cabins, as well as RV and tent sites. Otherwise, look for familiar hotel chains in the nearby town of Wixom, only 15 minutes away.
Explore Milford's walkable downtown
Downtown Milford has a wide array of boutiques, all worth visiting. Park your car and make your way to The Clothing Cove on Main Street, featuring brands like Alex Evenings, Brighton Jewelry and Accessories, Coco & Carmen, and more. Browse the racks for knit sweaters, denim jeans, oversized shirts, and other items. Next door is its affiliated store, Tenacity Boutique, which has a more laid-back garment variety. You can buy gifts, too, such as scented candles, wooden spoon sets, snug blankets, and journals.
After the Rain is a fun store for checking out the latest thing — be it a co-ord set, light sundresses, wedding guest attire, or baby clothing. You'll also find goodies like trinket dishes, hand creams, phone cases, and eye masks. Dreamy Daze Boutique is a must-stop for upgrading your closet with sweater sets, chunky cardigans, and everyday wear tops. Accessorize your outfit with totes, trucker hats, and permanent jewelry. From there, head to Nana's Niche and Corner to complete your buying binge with thoughtful souvenirs. Whether you're looking for puzzles, candles, crossbody bags, or cute pajamas, this is your one-stop shop for all things gifts.
Shopping can be a decent workout, meaning your stomach is going to need some fuel. The Proving Grounds Coffee and Ice Cream is the go-to downtown spot for pumpkin spice lattes, vanilla caramel brews, fruity smoothies, and refreshing lemonades. Or, check out the menu at Five Loaves Brunch House — order the breakfast burger, Reuben sandwich, or power protein salad with a side of cappuccino or organic tea. If you didn't make it in time (Five Loaves closes in the early afternoon), Pettibone will have a table for you — make sure to try its steak frites, house salad, and onion soup.
Milford's verdant trails provide a sense of peace
There's a trail for every type of hiker in Milford. Walking down Main Street, you'll eventually arrive at Central Park. This 12-acre local favorite is ideal for going on riverfront strolls, watching the swans swimming in the pond, enjoying a picnic under the shade, and playing a round of tennis with your friends. For those who wish to go on a long-distance journey, the Milford Trail is the path to follow. With several access points in town, this trail leads you all the way to Kensington Metropark. Better yet, bike along this route toward Kent Lake Loop to get a 15.4-mile adventure out of it.
This isn't the only hike that Kensington Metropark has in store. The Fox Trail and Chicadee Loop to Wildwing Trail Loop is a 4.5-mile moderate path with wildlife viewing opportunities — be on the lookout for deer, chipmunks, herons, and other animals. The Deer Run Trail is a much easier and shorter hike. In 1.5 miles, you'll pass by grassy areas with remarkable lake vistas. Meanwhile, the Spring Hill B-Loop Trail and West Trail Loop offers a calm, 4.1-mile walk among flourishing prairies.
Proud Lake Recreation Area is another open space where Milford residents like to roam. The 3.9-mile Proud Lake Green Trail is a popular route with lots of shade along the way — if you're not hiking this trail, you're most likely exploring it on horseback. The Marsh Trail is especially beautiful during the autumn when the fiery colors make the landscape a spectacle to behold. Speaking of the season, make the 20-minute drive to Michigan's Tunnel Of Trees, which transforms into a fall foliage wonderland.