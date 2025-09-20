Situated Between Lansing And Detroit Is A Michigan Trail Town With Boutiques, Cafes, And A Walkable Downtown

The undeniable charm of Michigan is its underrated destinations, with plenty of picture-perfect spots that prove the Great Lakes state does small-town magic best. Whenever you feel like taking it slow, Milford is a wonderful escape from the bustling city without compromising on amenities and activities. In fact, you're going to be hitting your daily step goal the whole time thanks to its walkable downtown and abundant shopping opportunities. When you're not resorting to retail therapy, you're still meeting your step count as you hike and bike along its paths — no more planes, trains, and automobiles; just good, old-fashioned trails to traverse.

Established in 1834, Milford was initially founded as a village by Elizur and Stanley Ruggles. Constructing several mills on the river, the area eventually began to attract additional settlers. Its waterpower provided the foundation for its electric lighting system, making it an early pioneer in the state in 1892. Since then, Milford has served as a beloved haven for those who like a relaxed-paced lifestyle, with the great outdoors at their fingertips.

Milford is easily accessible from Detroit, as it's a quick, 45-minute drive. Coming from Lansing, the gorgeous capital city that's full of Victorian-era homes and shops, will take you one hour. You can even plan a day trip from Toledo, Ohio, since it's just over an hour away. Regarding lodging, you're better off booking accommodations on Airbnb since your other options are limited — Camp Dearborn offers a variety of both modern and rustic cabins, as well as RV and tent sites. Otherwise, look for familiar hotel chains in the nearby town of Wixom, only 15 minutes away.