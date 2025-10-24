Michigan's 'Most Colorful River Town' Is A Dreamy Year-Round Destination For Outdoor Enthusiasts

In Michigan, there's a river town named after a fish that no longer swims its waters. Grayling owes its name to the Arctic grayling, a silvery, rainbow-finned fish once native to these rivers — until overlogging and trout competition drove it to extinction more than a century ago. Yet the city that survived its namesake's disappearance feels anything but diminished.

By the time Grayling took shape in 1874, its fate was already tied to the forests and rivers that surround it. The city's early economy centered on logging, with timber floated toward Lake Huron and shipped by rail to supply Michigan's expanding cities. Today, the sawmills are gone, replaced by paddlers tracing those same bends where timber once drifted downstream. Located in northern Michigan's Lower Peninsula, about 200 miles northwest of Detroit, Grayling rests quietly off I-75. With fewer than 2,000 residents, it's a small community whose life and rhythm still center on the water.

That sense of motion never stops. Inside the restored Crawford County Historical Museum, exhibits trace the town's lumber, transportation, and cultural history. What began as a settlement of sawmills has grown into a destination defined by recreation. In summer, the rivers invite paddling and fishing; in spring and fall, hikers venture into some of Michigan's most dazzling trails; in winter, cross-country trails and snowshoeing among tall pines offer their own quiet pleasures.