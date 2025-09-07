Michigan's Most Dazzling Trails For Waterfalls, Scenic Views, And Outdoor Fun, According To Travelers

This state in the Midwest has some pretty interesting things going for it. Take its name, derived from the Ojibwa word "mich-gama," which translates to "large lake." Michigan is the only state in the country that is split into two sizable chunks of land — in this case, the Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula. And even though the state is full of picture-perfect small towns and a former mining city that now has ski slopes, it also has lots of enviable wilderness. Among all that nature, visitors will find sunsets that are better than the Caribbean and plenty of hiking opportunities.

Michigan is, in fact, blessed with trails. It has the Iron Belle Trail network, hiking and biking routes that wind across the entire state for hundreds of miles. Michigan is also home to the largest section of the North Country National Scenic Trail, which stretches across eight states, including almost 1,200 miles in the Wolverine State. To find the most amazing trails, we scoured information from sources such as Michigan's official tourism site and compiled findings that cover all corners of the state.