A Secret Michigan River With An Excellent Kayak Trail Through Wildlife-Rich Forests Lies Just North Of Detroit
Tucked in the heart of southeast Michigan, the Clinton River Water Trail is a surprisingly scenic outdoor escape that often goes overlooked. About a 40-minute drive north of Detroit (dubbed "the Paris of the Midwest"), the 72-mile water trail follows much of the Clinton River's 81.5-mile course. It offers paddlers an accessible kayak route that is removed from the bustle of metro areas. The river winds through forests, marshes, wetlands, and even suburban neighborhoods.
The trail is set up with several launch points and intersecting pathways. This makes it possible to choose between a short excursion or a longer trip. A popular section of the river runs for about 32 miles from Yates Cider Mill in Rochester Hills to the mouth at Lake St. Clair, which is known as Michigan's recreation lake haven. Along the way, kayakers pass through quiet woodlands, gentle riverbanks, and a diverse ecosystem. From blue herons gliding overhead to beavers burrowing along the banks and deer grazing nearby, this water trail offers a peaceful way to reconnect with nature.
What to know before exploring Clinton River Water Trail's hidden treasures
With a blend of calm waters and the occasional brisk current, the Clinton River Water Trail is suited for both beginner and experienced kayakers. In addition to the surrounding flora and fauna, paddlers also encounter a couple historic landmarks while paddling through Clinton River. Some highlights are the remnants of wooden dams from the 19th-century Clinton-Kalamazoo Canal and a mineral bath house dating back to 1898.
Paddling the Clinton River Water Trail is free for those who own their own gear. For others, businesses in the area have kayak and canoe rentals that typically range from $35 to $60. Before setting out on an adventure on the Clinton River, located about an hour from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, visitors should review safety guidelines and river etiquette. This includes following speed limits, avoiding private property, properly packing and disposing all trash, and being courteous to fellow paddlers. Since Clinton River is a freshwater river, paddlers should also be aware of the crucial differences between taking a kayak on an adventure in freshwater and the open ocean.