A Secret Michigan River With An Excellent Kayak Trail Through Wildlife-Rich Forests Lies Just North Of Detroit

Tucked in the heart of southeast Michigan, the Clinton River Water Trail is a surprisingly scenic outdoor escape that often goes overlooked. About a 40-minute drive north of Detroit (dubbed "the Paris of the Midwest"), the 72-mile water trail follows much of the Clinton River's 81.5-mile course. It offers paddlers an accessible kayak route that is removed from the bustle of metro areas. The river winds through forests, marshes, wetlands, and even suburban neighborhoods.

The trail is set up with several launch points and intersecting pathways. This makes it possible to choose between a short excursion or a longer trip. A popular section of the river runs for about 32 miles from Yates Cider Mill in Rochester Hills to the mouth at Lake St. Clair, which is known as Michigan's recreation lake haven. Along the way, kayakers pass through quiet woodlands, gentle riverbanks, and a diverse ecosystem. From blue herons gliding overhead to beavers burrowing along the banks and deer grazing nearby, this water trail offers a peaceful way to reconnect with nature.