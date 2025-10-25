This Chicago Suburb With A Dynamic Downtown Of Shops And Food Is Illinois' 'Gem Of The Fox River Valley'

Tens of millions of people visit Chicago every year, and while many of them will tell you the experience is worth it, others are growing concerned about the many tourist traps to avoid in the city and looking for other places to go instead. If you fall in the latter category, or are just looking for a quiet retreat to enjoy in between big-city visits, we've got just the place for you. Algonquin is a peaceful, moderately-sized hub, and although it's technically a village, its population of over 30,000 people and charming downtown give it more of a small city or Chicago suburb vibe. Combine that with all the wooded riverbanks and lush parks that bring a piece of nature near the third-largest city in America, and you get the most perfectly balanced retreat.

Your trip here will be a breeze, too. Algonquin is roughly 33 miles from Chicago O'Hare International Airport, so most people will have to drive for around 35 minutes back and forth. If you're coming from downtown Chicago, though, prepare for something closer to an hour since, depending on the time of day, traffic can be awful. Despite this being a urban area, public transportation options are limited, so most people opt for a car or rideshare instead. For flyers, rentals are always a fantastic option. They give you all the flexibility you need, and they start at just $20-something a day. As far as timing is concerned, most people come to Algonquin in the summer or fall, since that's the best time for festivals and outdoor activities. Winter is quieter, and there's not much going on, but the village gets extra charming for those who don't mind the colder weather.