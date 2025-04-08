This Illinois 'City In The Suburbs' Is An Artsy Gem Near Chicago With Diverse Dining, Trails, And Shops.
About an hour northwest of the busy streets of Chicago is the charming city of Elgin. Self-described as the "City in the Suburbs," Elgin offers many of the same amenities as its nearby big brother, though you'll find it exudes a much more relaxed, almost neighborly vibe. And if you're seeking fun activities like hiking, dining at elegant restaurants, or even gambling on a riverboat, Elgin provides an excellent reprieve without giving up modern amenities.
Elgin isn't close to being small — with a population over 100,000, it's actually in the top 10 of the largest cities in Illinois. Yet its brick streets, Victorian-era buildings, and abundance of parks make it feel much more relaxed than you'd expect for a city of its size. If you're one of the millions of folks living in the Chicagoland area, spending a weekend here is an excellent way to enjoy the underrated state. Visiting from far away? O'Hare International Airport is just 30 minutes east.
Elgin has plenty to keep you busy for a week-long vacation, but it's hard not to recommend a quick stop in Chicago since it's so close. Even if you're not a city person, you'll likely still love its free-to-enter garden known as an "urban oasis." You could also explore other popular suburbs like Evanston and Naperville, giving you a true taste of what life is like in and around the Windy City.
Downtown Elgin and its best amenities
One of the most notable attractions in downtown Elgin is the iconic Grand Victoria Casino. Located at the southern edge of downtown, beyond Festival Park, the casino is one of the biggest attractions in the area. Along with a luxurious interior and unique riverboat exterior, you'll find several restaurants within the property, making it easy to spend all day indulging in fine food and pressing your luck. Consider Buckinghams Steakhouse if you're in the mood for something fancy, or you can enjoy a more casual experience at Buckinghams Bistro or The Slice Pizzeria and Pasta.
The heart of downtown Elgin is found near the convergence of Spring Street and Grove Street, and it's here where you'll get to enjoy an array of charming boutiques, innovative eateries, and plenty of lovely walking paths. Elgin Public House is one of the best places in town to grab a bite to eat. Just steps from Spring Street, it offers an upscale pub experience with delicious burgers, pasta, and steak. Alternatively, you can check out the many vendors at Dream Hall. This community hub is home to a wide assortment of culinary experiences, including Latin dishes, a premium cocktail bar, and a specialty coffee shop.
You might want to bring an empty suitcase when visiting Elgin, as it's bursting at the seams with fantastic specialty shops. Whether you want to pick up a new vinyl at Rediscover Records, search for treasure at the antique store Whatnots & Whimsies, or enjoy tea, candles, and pottery from Steep N' Clay, there's plenty of shopping to be done while strolling through Elgin. Looking for more shopping? Head over to the "shop local capital of Chicago" for one-of-a-kind stores with Swedish roots.
Explore forests and farmland with Elgin's hiking trails
Much like Ottawa, another Illinois city that's a gateway to Illinois' best state parks, Elgin is a hub for outdoor adventure. For one, the Fox River Trail cuts right through town, running for dozens of miles and taking you to multiple cities beyond Elgin. It's a wonderful way to explore the area. Consider picking up a bike rental at the nearby Sammy's Bikes if you're interested in seeing a large portion of the trail.
Lords Park is another local favorite. Sprawling over 100 acres, it offers several walking paths, a gorgeous Victorian banquet hall, several ponds and streams, a water park, and even a zoo. Nearby is the fantastic Elgin Public Museum. Head inside to view exhibits on natural history and anthropology, with a deep focus on local species.
If you'd like to roll through the ubiquitous Illinois prairie, Fitchie Creek Forest Preserve Loop is bound to please. The loop takes you 3.1 miles through not just prairie but also woodland and wetland ecosystems, offering plenty of chances for wildlife sightings. The paths are wide and well-maintained, and you'll find multiple shelters if you'd like to have a picnic out in nature.