This Illinois 'City In The Suburbs' Is An Artsy Gem Near Chicago With Diverse Dining, Trails, And Shops.

About an hour northwest of the busy streets of Chicago is the charming city of Elgin. Self-described as the "City in the Suburbs," Elgin offers many of the same amenities as its nearby big brother, though you'll find it exudes a much more relaxed, almost neighborly vibe. And if you're seeking fun activities like hiking, dining at elegant restaurants, or even gambling on a riverboat, Elgin provides an excellent reprieve without giving up modern amenities.

Elgin isn't close to being small — with a population over 100,000, it's actually in the top 10 of the largest cities in Illinois. Yet its brick streets, Victorian-era buildings, and abundance of parks make it feel much more relaxed than you'd expect for a city of its size. If you're one of the millions of folks living in the Chicagoland area, spending a weekend here is an excellent way to enjoy the underrated state. Visiting from far away? O'Hare International Airport is just 30 minutes east.

Elgin has plenty to keep you busy for a week-long vacation, but it's hard not to recommend a quick stop in Chicago since it's so close. Even if you're not a city person, you'll likely still love its free-to-enter garden known as an "urban oasis." You could also explore other popular suburbs like Evanston and Naperville, giving you a true taste of what life is like in and around the Windy City.