Vermont's Serene Gem Is One Of The Safest Cities In America With Tasty Eateries, Parks, And Shopping
As Vermont's top college city, Burlington is a lakeside escape with indie shops and fantastic local eats, but just next to it is the state's second-largest city, South Burlington. While lesser-known than its sister city, South Burlington made headlines for being the safest city in the United States, according to a study from WalletHub (with Burlington, Vermont, coming in at number four). Some of the key reasons for South Burlington's ranking were the city's low pedestrian fatalities combined with its low percentage of uninsured drivers. Financial safety was also factored in, with South Burlington having a low unemployment rate and the city being spared from certain types of natural disasters.
Not only is South Burlington safe, but it has a lot to offer visitors, like fabulous restaurants ranging from classic American fare to Mediterranean or African cuisine. There are also unique shopping opportunities for vintage antiques, clothing, and gifts, as well as local art galleries to peruse. South Burlington also has several beautiful parks within the city limits, such as Overlook at Underwood Park, which has gorgeous views of Lake Champlain and is the perfect place to catch the sunset. Or, Red Rocks Park has a soft lake beach and swimming area, as well as hiking, biking, or winter snowshoeing trails. The Centennial Woods Nature Area has several trails for exploring, including a 2.8-mile loop through forests and wetland areas on well-kept paths and bridges, and don't miss Technology Park, home to the city's iconic granite whale tails sculpture. South Burlington is also the perfect hub for outdoor adventures in the surrounding area, including Camel's Hump State Park, home to Vermont's third-tallest mountain peak.
Things to do in South Burlington, Vermont
If you're interested in some local artwork, Burlington has several galleries, including a free public art gallery in City Hall that has a rotating exhibition, and the Art Works Frame Shop and Gallery, which showcases Vermont artists in mediums like oil paintings, acrylic, watercolors, and photography. For truly unique souvenirs and gifts, check out the Vermont Gift Barn and Gallery, which has items like candles, hand-blown glass, Vermont maple products, gift baskets, jewelry, and more, all in a charming, rustic setting. Head over to the Vintage Inspired Market Place Antique Store, a 2000-square-foot space that showcases multiple antique suppliers, plus crafting supplies, gifts, and home décor items.
South Burlington is home to an array of eclectic restaurants, including Taste of Abyssinia, which serves Ethiopian and Eritrean cuisine served in traditional methods. Cooking classes are also available with Chef Alganesh Michael, so be sure to check her events schedule. The Parkway Diner is a retro spot that's been in operation since the 1950s, with outdoor seating and an original dining car, plus local ingredients like farm-fresh eggs and Vermont maple syrup. In the evenings, head over to Higher Ground for live concerts on the big stage, or the Old Post is a classic watering hole with pub grub, live music, and craft beer on tap. For Mediterranean and Middle Eastern fare, Zaytoona is a wildly popular restaurant serving up shawarma bowls, grill platters, shish kebabs, and other favorites.
Planning your trip to South Burlington, Vermont
If you're flying to South Burlington, you'll enjoy the convenience factor of Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport, which is Vermont's charming and overlooked airport that's located right in South Burlington. Or, the Amtrak train stops in nearby Burlington on the Ethan Allen Express, which can be a downright enjoyable scenic ride — particularly during the fall. The train pulls into Union Station, which is less than three miles from the heart of South Burlington. One other interesting transportation option is the Lake Champlain Ferries, which run to Plattsburgh, New York, or Essex, New York, and connect to Grand Isle and Charlotte, Vermont. The ferry terminal is located right in downtown Burlington, and the ferries can accommodate vehicles and passengers.
South Burlington has a number of chain hotels, but there is also Green Mountain Suites, an independently operated hotel with spacious suites and two-bedroom accommodations that are great for families visiting the area. The hotel has an indoor pool, hot tub, daily fireside breakfast, outdoor seating areas, and a 24-hour general store for supplies. If you're looking for smaller inns or campgrounds, sister-city Burlington has several within a few miles of South Burlington. The North Shore Campground is a standout that's perched right along Lake Champlain, with 45 acres to explore that includes a pristine lake beach, and has tent sites and RV hookups available. For a charming, cozy stay in a historic home, the Lang House in Burlington is a great choice, with a fabulous breakfast and 12 unique rooms.