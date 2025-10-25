Vermont's Serene Gem Is One Of The Safest Cities In America With Tasty Eateries, Parks, And Shopping

As Vermont's top college city, Burlington is a lakeside escape with indie shops and fantastic local eats, but just next to it is the state's second-largest city, South Burlington. While lesser-known than its sister city, South Burlington made headlines for being the safest city in the United States, according to a study from WalletHub (with Burlington, Vermont, coming in at number four). Some of the key reasons for South Burlington's ranking were the city's low pedestrian fatalities combined with its low percentage of uninsured drivers. Financial safety was also factored in, with South Burlington having a low unemployment rate and the city being spared from certain types of natural disasters.

Not only is South Burlington safe, but it has a lot to offer visitors, like fabulous restaurants ranging from classic American fare to Mediterranean or African cuisine. There are also unique shopping opportunities for vintage antiques, clothing, and gifts, as well as local art galleries to peruse. South Burlington also has several beautiful parks within the city limits, such as Overlook at Underwood Park, which has gorgeous views of Lake Champlain and is the perfect place to catch the sunset. Or, Red Rocks Park has a soft lake beach and swimming area, as well as hiking, biking, or winter snowshoeing trails. The Centennial Woods Nature Area has several trails for exploring, including a 2.8-mile loop through forests and wetland areas on well-kept paths and bridges, and don't miss Technology Park, home to the city's iconic granite whale tails sculpture. South Burlington is also the perfect hub for outdoor adventures in the surrounding area, including Camel's Hump State Park, home to Vermont's third-tallest mountain peak.