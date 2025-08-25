Vermont's Third-Tallest Mountain Peak Sits In A State Park With Trails, Unmatched Views, And Scenic Waterways

Vermont's magical mountain forests and cozy New England charm more than live up to the nickname "The Green Mountain State." If you're looking for the most exquisite slices of New England beauty, Vermont has everything from the storybook college town of Middlebury and its cute shops and art galleries, to magnificent natural wonders like the breathtaking and recreation-rich Quechee Gorge. Vermont's magical Green Mountains are fertile enough to hide plenty of hidden treasures in plain sight. Camel's Hump State Park, for example, does not feature any state records, like Vermont's high point at Mount Mansfield. However, Camel's Hump State Park and its titular mountain have a strong case to be the state's most eye-catching spectacle.

The uniquely-named Camel's Hump mountain is a bit more recognizable than most other mountains in Vermont. While the Green Mountains certainly have some distinctive summits, Camel's Hump has long served as a major landmark for its unusual geological structure and prominent profile against the horizon. More than its novelty appearance, however, Camel's Hump boasts many of the most splendid natural features of any Vermont mountain. Across the mountain's summit are notable collections of stark alpine tundra, juxtaposed against the rich greenery of the forests below for a truly attention-grabbing profile. This dream-like mountain setting complements the mountain's lovely waterways for truly photo-worthy shots. Plus, the mountain's state park status affords it a network of excellent scenic hiking trails that rank among the best in New England.