Texas' Top 5 Best Stops Sandwiched Between Austin And Houston

It's no secret that Houston and Austin are two of the most popular travel destinations in Texas. Boasting vibrant music scenes, delicious dining options, and an abundance of southwestern charm, each city offers its own unique flavor and experiences that are perfect for a Lone Star State getaway.

Situated just 165 miles apart, it's completely possible to visit both cities in the same trip. And while a nonstop drive will get you from one to the other in about two-and-a-half hours, there are plenty of stops in between that are worth exploring if you want to extend your journey. Lining the highway, you'll find quirky roadside attractions, delicious snack stops, charm-filled small towns, and everything in between, making for a delightful day trip in Southern Texas. Bookended by two of the state's most iconic cities, both ends of the route are packed with thrilling adventures to put a little scoot in your cowboy boots.