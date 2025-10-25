Texas' Top 5 Best Stops Sandwiched Between Austin And Houston
It's no secret that Houston and Austin are two of the most popular travel destinations in Texas. Boasting vibrant music scenes, delicious dining options, and an abundance of southwestern charm, each city offers its own unique flavor and experiences that are perfect for a Lone Star State getaway.
Situated just 165 miles apart, it's completely possible to visit both cities in the same trip. And while a nonstop drive will get you from one to the other in about two-and-a-half hours, there are plenty of stops in between that are worth exploring if you want to extend your journey. Lining the highway, you'll find quirky roadside attractions, delicious snack stops, charm-filled small towns, and everything in between, making for a delightful day trip in Southern Texas. Bookended by two of the state's most iconic cities, both ends of the route are packed with thrilling adventures to put a little scoot in your cowboy boots.
Make a pit stop for roadside charm at Buc-ee's
If you're driving from west to east, your journey begins in Austin – America's unexpected No. 2 'Sin City' behind Las Vegas – and follows State Highway 71 W towards Houston. If you don't mind a little Southern detour, taking I-35 to New Braunfels to Buc-ee's is worth the trek. Yes, it's a gas station, but it's also an iconic Texas-based road trip stop. With locations scattered all throughout the country, Buc-ee's has been a roadside institution since 1982, greeting weary travelers from far and wide with its adorable buck-toothed beaver mascot and the cleanest restrooms in America.
Even if you don't need to fuel up, be sure to pop into the giant convenience store to shop for kitschy souvenirs and oversized Buc-ee plushies. Every location is decorated with a life-size Buc-ee statue out front, making for the perfect photo op. If you're hungry, you'll find a buffet of Buc-ee-branded road trip snacks inside, as well as a full bakery and deli counter with lunch items. If you're visiting Texas, a visit to Buc-ee's is more than a convenience stop — it's a rite of passage.
Take a prehistoric stroll through Dinosaur Park
About 165 miles north of Austin is Glen Rose, the 'Dinosaur Capital of Texas,' and home to the famous Dinosaur Valley State Park. However, if you're not headed that way, the road to Houston boasts another dinosaur-themed stop to explore. Located about a 30-minute drive from Austin, Dinosaur Park is an interactive outdoor museum dedicated to the prehistoric creatures that once roamed the earth. Open from Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the park is home to an impressive collection of life-size dinosaur replicas, ranging from the 2-foot-long Compsognathus to the towering 123-foot-tall Diplodocus.
Take a scenic, tree-lined walk down Dinosaur Trail to admire all the statues, and catch a glimpse of the native wildlife. You'll find plenty of photo ops along the way, with some dinosaurs donning saddles you can hop onto. If you bring the little ones along, they can participate in a Dino Dig and uncover fossil replicas from the sand. Even if you don't have kids in tow, it's a fun stop for dinosaur nerds of all ages.
Bite into tasty scoops of Blue Bell in Brenham
If you want to break up your big-city exploring with some small-town charm, stopping in Brenham is a must. Situated about 90 miles east of Austin, Brenham is a historic town framed by scenic beauty and full of attractions.
The town's most popular attraction is Blue Bell Creameries, home of the beloved Blue Bell ice cream brand. Dating back to 1907, the Brenham-based creamery has been churning out frozen treats for over a century, boasting handcrafted flavors like buttered pecan, cherry vanilla, and pistachio almond. A dollar will get you a sample scoop of any flavor, so you can carefully make your selection before enjoying a dish in their classic ice cream parlor.
After a tasty pit stop at Blue Bell, you can get the scoop on the town's history at the Brenham Heritage Museum. Nestled in a historic post office building, the museum hosts rotating exhibits, as well as permanent displays that include local artifacts, vintage photographs, a video jukebox room, and much more. If you can spare some time to stroll, wander through historic downtown Brenham, where you can window shop, admire the hand-painted murals, and fill up at a local eatery like 30 North Gastropub before hitting the road again.
Explore the sights and scents of Bluebonnet Country in Chappell Hill
Continuing about 10 miles east, be sure to visit Brenham's next-door neighbor, Chappell Hill. Home to the official Bluebonnet Festival of Texas, an annual springtime festival that pays homage to the beautiful state flower, the bluebonnet. If you're visiting in early April, you can join in the flower festivities at the festival, or, if your visit falls between March and November, you can head to the Chappell Hill Lavender Farm. Stroll through fragrant fields of purple-hued flowers, which you can cut for $5 a bundle during the blooming season, and take your pick of seasonal fruits, including blackberries, peaches, and Asian pears.
Sip in the flavors of Bluebonnet Country at Texas Star Winery, a Chappell Hill staple set against a picturesque backdrop of rolling vineyards and trees. The dining options in Chappell Hill are plentiful as well. Head to the historic downtown district, where you'll find Main Street gems like the homestyle dish haven Bever's Kitchen and the bistro-style wine bar Grapevine on Main.
Dig into the quirky attractions in Katy
Before you reach Houston, make one final stop in Katy, which is situated just 30 miles from the end of the route. The city is brimming with small-town charm and unique attractions. Perhaps most unique is Dig World, a construction-themed amusement park that lets you take the driver's seat of real-life construction equipment, including mini CAT excavators and Skid-steer loaders. Dig in the dirt, pick up giant LEGO bricks, or take a ride around the track in a UTV. Fun for the whole family, Dig World is a one-of-a-kind attraction that offers hours of entertainment.
After you're finished digging in the dirt, clean up at another one of Katy's unique attractions: the world's Longest car wash. Recognized by the Guinness World Records, the giant car wash measures 255-feet long (not much shorter than a football field) and is equipped with 25 brushes and 17 blow dryers. After a long day of driving along the dust-lined highway, a trip through the Texas-sized cleaning machine is the perfect conclusion.