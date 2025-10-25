The Unexpected Place That's Changing Road Trips With Plant-Based Finds In Plain Sight
For plant-based travelers, finding vegan food and avoiding animal products while on the road can be a challenge. Back in the day, it was harder to find vegan finds at gas stations, but today, larger chains and ma-and-pa shops are beginning to offer more vegan choices for those on the go. Travelers can now find a variety of snacks ranging from pretzels to popcorn, along with green pressed juices and fruits that will help them refuel on the way to the next destination.
According to Statista, only 4% of the U.S. population follows a vegan diet in 2025, so hitting the road with a bit of planning prior to your road trip can make your trip stress-free. Using apps like HappyCow can make it easier to find vegan restaurants between cities, but during long-haul journeys and traveling through rural areas, it's not always realistic to stop at one every few hours, so gas stations are sometimes you're best bet.
If you're camping on your roadtrip, don't bypass gas stations. Many of them now stock fresh fruits and veggies that can be paired with packed food, to turn into tasty, hearty dishes like meat-free pasta or veggie kebabs over the campfire or stove. With the right balance of planning, tools, and a little creativity, your vegan road trip will be a breeze. Plus, many of travel writer Rick Steve's crucial tips for vegetarians traveling to Europe can also be applied to those with dietary restrictions on road trips in the U.S.
What vegan food to search for at gas stations
For any road-trippers searching for vegan food, fresh fruit is often the most simple choice. Convenience stores like Love's and 7-Eleven offer apples, oranges, bananas, strawberries, and pre-cut fruit cups. Buy or bring whole-grain bread and make your own peanut butter and banana sandwich for something filling. Pairing fruits with whole grains and snacks like nuts can help fight fatigue while on the road. All of these plant-based foods can be found at gas stations, and are especially important to stock up on to stay alert while driving and to avoid mid-drive slumps during long-haul trips.
Don't forget to look for veggies, which are another overlooked option. Stores like Kwik Trip's will sometimes carry up to 20 types of fresh produce, like avocados, onions, potatoes, and other veggies that are surprisingly usually found in grocery stores. You may have to search the shelves, but if you're lucky, you might find hummus, pickles, salsa, and packs of carrots or cucumbers.
For something salty, some packaged foods like plain popcorn, pretzels, and crackers are options, as long as they don't contain cheese or honey. Veggie straws, veggie chips, and brands like Doritos and Cape Cod chips sometimes carry vegan products, though it's important to read the entire ingredient list carefully. For example, Dorito's Spicy Sweet Chili flavor is one of the big name brands that are considered plant-based since it contains no animal ingredients. Reach for the trail mix, nuts, and vegan-friendly protein bars, like many Clif or Luna Bars, that will keep you full for hours. You may also be surprised at the number of candy and sweets that also qualify as vegan at gas stations nationwide. Popular brands like Oreos, Sour Patch Kids, Smarties, and Swedish Fish are considered vegan. From time to time companies can change their ingredients, so it's always a good idea to check for animal-derived ingredients that are often found in candy like gelatin, honey, or eggs, for example.
Tips for finding vegan-friendly options at gas stations
Always stick to the ingredient list, because sometimes labels on some food products can be misleading. Some products claim to be plant-based, yet they may still contain eggs or dairy, and products are labeled with certain terms like "natural," "clean," or "green" that are unregulated. Another tip is to read the allergen panel, which helps quickly identify milk, eggs, and other non-vegan ingredients. However, it's best to read the entire ingredient list to catch items like honey or whey, which may not appear on the allergen section. Look for a vegan label certification instead, which means the product meets a set of standards and goes through a process to confirm it's completely free from animal ingredients, by-products, and testing.
Be sure to check out the refrigerated section for plant-based options and drinks. Just be aware that some non-dairy products may be labeled as such but can also contain milk byproducts, like casein. In stores today, you can find other items like kombucha, 100% fruit juices, and plant-based yogurts made from soy milk and almond milk. However, it's also important to be mindful that not every vegan snack will be clearly marked, so all these "accidentally vegan" products listed above will help you make healthier decisions while on the road. Now, it's the perfect time to plan that cross-country road trip to the five best foodie destinations in America for vegans. And to celebrate, consider adding a visit to the "world's first vegan-certified winery" to your plant-based road trip itinerary.