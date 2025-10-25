The Unexpected Place That's Changing Road Trips With Plant-Based Finds In Plain Sight

For plant-based travelers, finding vegan food and avoiding animal products while on the road can be a challenge. Back in the day, it was harder to find vegan finds at gas stations, but today, larger chains and ma-and-pa shops are beginning to offer more vegan choices for those on the go. Travelers can now find a variety of snacks ranging from pretzels to popcorn, along with green pressed juices and fruits that will help them refuel on the way to the next destination.

According to Statista, only 4% of the U.S. population follows a vegan diet in 2025, so hitting the road with a bit of planning prior to your road trip can make your trip stress-free. Using apps like HappyCow can make it easier to find vegan restaurants between cities, but during long-haul journeys and traveling through rural areas, it's not always realistic to stop at one every few hours, so gas stations are sometimes you're best bet.

If you're camping on your roadtrip, don't bypass gas stations. Many of them now stock fresh fruits and veggies that can be paired with packed food, to turn into tasty, hearty dishes like meat-free pasta or veggie kebabs over the campfire or stove. With the right balance of planning, tools, and a little creativity, your vegan road trip will be a breeze. Plus, many of travel writer Rick Steve's crucial tips for vegetarians traveling to Europe can also be applied to those with dietary restrictions on road trips in the U.S.