Hidden Near Nevada's Humboldt Mountains Is A Nearly-Abandoned Mine Town Full Of Art

In central Nevada, the shadow of an eagle's wings soars above a strange monument outside an almost abandoned railroad town. Imlay may not be a name that many folks know, but Thunder Mountain is widely recognized. It's a roadside folk art installation that began as the obsessive dream of the man who built it. Situated on the northern edge of the Humboldt Mountains, Imlay is a tiny town of just over 120 people, which was once a stop on the United States' first transcontinental railroad that stretched from Nebraska to California.

The Central Pacific Railroad, in charge of the western portion of the transcontinental railroad, made Imlay a terminal and roundhouse location, which led to a brief period of growth in the early 20th century. The rise of the diesel engine marked the decline of the town, which fell into further disarray once the railroad stopped using its facilities.

You won't find much in the way of the town's railroad history other than a few ruins, but what makes people stop is Thunder Mountain, a meandering monument to Indigenous cultures made up of scraps and junkyard materials. Smithsonian Magazine describes it as "part sculpture garden, part backyard fort, part Death Valley theme park." Sculptures of Indigenous figures like the Aztec god Quetzalcoatl and Sarah Winnemucca, a 19th-century Paiute writer, interpreter, and activist beckon visitors in, while car windshields used as windowpanes and glass bottles sparkle under the hot desert sun.

Imlay is less than two hours from Reno, while Winnemucca and Lovelock are both just about 30 minutes away, making this a must-see stop for travelers cruising the vibrant wild west route of Nevada's famous Cowboy Corridor.