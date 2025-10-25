Delaware's 'Most Unique Town' Is An Endlessly Charming Destination With An Artsy Ethos, Festivals, And Shops
If you had to pinpoint where utopia was, Delaware may not be your first guess. But, the state boasts all kinds of hidden gems, like the historic Marian Coffin Garden with timeless beauty and tranquil charm. Arden, a fairytale-like village in New Castle County, with its distinct ethos and artistic legacy, proves that the best surprises can be found in unexpected places. Arden was founded back in 1900 and was planned as an intentional community based on the Arts and Crafts Movement, a trend that began in the 1880s that rejected industrialization and valued hand-crafted goods, making Arden's identity truly original.
Of its 162 acres, nearly half are made up of greenery and roads, and all residential land is part of a trust. In Arden, rather than buying property, residents can lease it for 99 years by paying a tax. It's one of only a handful of communities in the U.S. that follow a single tax model, alongside its neighboring villages, Ardencroft and Ardentown, as well as Fairhope, Alabama. With its quaint charm and picturesque historic buildings — many of which were designed by the village's co-founder, architect Will Price, and go by whimsical names such as "Friendly Gables" and "Green Gate" — it's no wonder why Arden is often considered the state's most one-of-a-kind town.
Arden's artistic identity
For residents and visitors, it's Arden's artistic spirit that makes it particularly enchanting. Of its roughly 600 residents, many are artists and performers, a tradition that has continued since the town's founding. The Arden Club, an organization that encompasses various local artistic and cultural groups, is a community stronghold. The club has a variety of "gilds," including the arts and crafts gild and the Shakespeare gild, and a theater group called the Ardensingers. Many of the town's cultural events and festivities are hosted at the Gild Hall, which dates back to the 1850s. Don't miss an exhibition by the Arden Artisans Collective, or a studio tour that allows you to explore the diverse artistic flair of Arden.
Arden also hosts a number of lively festivals, many of which center around its rich arts and culture scene. The end-of-summer Arden Fair, which has been a tradition since 1908, is perhaps the community's largest celebration, with 100 different vendors selling handmade crafts, an antique market, live music, exhibits, and much more. Shady Grove Music Fest is another one of the town's most vibrant festivals, which has showcased local artists for 15 years. To learn more about Arden's creative history, head to the Arden Craft Shop Museum, open only on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Charming shops in Arden
To explore Arden's oddities, head to Oddporium, a quirky spot that describes itself as a "one stop shop for the peculiar and the bizarre." Located in a building dating back to 1911, the Oddporium is home to everything from old-fashioned medical tools to metaphysical supplies. For an artisanal treat that your taste buds will love, head to Double Spiral Chocolate, the first and only handcrafted bean-to-bar chocolate maker in Delaware.
Although you won't find accommodations right in town, The Inn at Montchanin Village and Spa is just 15 minutes away. Dating back to 1799, this historic inn features a spa, private courtyards, and a restaurant housed within a former blacksmith's shop, providing endless charm and comforts for a trip to whimsical Arden. Visitors arriving from out of state can fly into Philadelphia International Airport, located just 30 minutes away by car, making Arden the perfect detour on a trip to Philadelphia, one of America's top travel destinations. Keep the adventure going and pay a visit to Magnolia, one of Delaware's most eccentric towns, home to odd landmarks and an iconic restaurant.