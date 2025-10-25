Delaware's 'Most Unique Town' Is An Endlessly Charming Destination With An Artsy Ethos, Festivals, And Shops

If you had to pinpoint where utopia was, Delaware may not be your first guess. But, the state boasts all kinds of hidden gems, like the historic Marian Coffin Garden with timeless beauty and tranquil charm. Arden, a fairytale-like village in New Castle County, with its distinct ethos and artistic legacy, proves that the best surprises can be found in unexpected places. Arden was founded back in 1900 and was planned as an intentional community based on the Arts and Crafts Movement, a trend that began in the 1880s that rejected industrialization and valued hand-crafted goods, making Arden's identity truly original.

Of its 162 acres, nearly half are made up of greenery and roads, and all residential land is part of a trust. In Arden, rather than buying property, residents can lease it for 99 years by paying a tax. It's one of only a handful of communities in the U.S. that follow a single tax model, alongside its neighboring villages, Ardencroft and Ardentown, as well as Fairhope, Alabama. With its quaint charm and picturesque historic buildings — many of which were designed by the village's co-founder, architect Will Price, and go by whimsical names such as "Friendly Gables" and "Green Gate" — it's no wonder why Arden is often considered the state's most one-of-a-kind town.