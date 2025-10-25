This Tiny Wisconsin City Is A Quiet Midwest Escape With Close-Up Zoo Encounters And Wooded Trails

Sitting in the heart of the midwest, 191 miles from one of Milwaukee's most vibrant neighborhoods and 32 miles from Central Wisconsin Airport, is the quiet town of Marshfield in Wood County. With just over 18,000 residents, Marshfield is a small city notable for its substantial greenery. It was established as a railroad town, with its location in the middle of Wisconsin making it the obvious spot for the railways to intersect. To this day, people call Marshfield 'Hub City' because of the old railway system.

Marshfield sprung up in the 1870s, but a fire destroyed many of its original structures — because they were made of wood. The city was rebuilt with less flammable materials in 1887, and many of those late Victorian buildings are still standing along Central Avenue. Marshfield became a key player in Wisconsin's dairy industry, and today is still a leading cheese producer. For visitors, though, the city stands out due to the unique nature experiences you can enjoy at the Wildwood Park and Zoo and the area's many wooded trails.

The US isn't the easiest place to navigate if you're not driving, and Marshfield is no exception. This city doesn't have an operating train station anymore, but it does have a shared-ride taxi program. If you're not driving, you could get to the city by catching a bus from Madison to Stevens Point and riding a taxi for the rest of your journey, and once you arrive, there are several hotels, inns, and motels that would be glad to have you.