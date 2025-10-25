Pennsylvania's Luxury Resort With Allegheny Mountain Views Has A Natural Spring-Fed Spa And World-Class Amenities
If splendor had a hideaway, it would be tucked into the lush slopes of Pennsylvania's scenic Allegheny Mountains. And yes, it would have a spring-fed spa. Welcome to Omni Bedford Springs Resort & Spa, a property where timeless elegance hits you with sweeping architecture, century-old details, and a sense that every corner has a story. Once serving as President James Buchanan's summer White House, this hotel offers an upscale retreat steeped in heritage-rich charm.
Its 200 year legacy is deep, but the place still exudes a bright, inviting freshness. Think indoor and outdoor heated pools perfect for wasting a day, golf courses that have hosted decades of enthusiasts, and rooms that effortlessly balance historic charm alongside modern comfort. But the real star? The naturally healing springs now transformed into spa experiences rooted in its heritage. From the invigorating Bedford Bath Ritual to the soothing Seaweed Serenity Wrap, each treatment is designed to rejuvenate your body and spirit. Balance your spa indulgence with invigorating activities by joining a yoga class or partaking in a guided meditation session. If you're seeking relaxation or revitalization, Springs Eternal Spa offers a one-of-a-kind sanctuary of wellness.
Between natural spa rituals, an abundance of amenities, and balcony moments watching the morning mist rise, the Omni Bedford Springs Resort & Spa feels like a playground for grown-ups who don't want to sacrifice sophistication for fun. With thoughtful touches added in everywhere, you're in for a real treat. From unique, curated guest experiences to spaces that invite you to linger, it's clear this isn't just a stay; it's a wholehearted call to pause, unwind, and treat yourself.
Explore Omni Bedford Springs's scenic trails, historic tours, and award-winning golf
Here, fine dining isn't just a meal; it's an event boasting menus with local ingredients and seasonal bounty. Indulge in prime cuts and fine wines at the 1796 Room, enjoy an open kitchen concept at The Crystal Room, or grab casual bites and craft brews by the fire pit at Frontier Tavern. Tillie's at the Clubhouse pairs classic fare with grand golf views while Evitt House Coffee keeps mornings energized thanks to artisanal coffee and grab-and-go treats. Together, these spots create a full-spectrum culinary escape in the heart of Bedford.
Once you've digested your memorable eats, Omni Bedford Springs Resort & Spa keeps the fun rolling no matter the season. Warm-weather months are made for biking winding trails, guided nature walks around the hotel grounds, or tackling an off-road adventure. Cooler days? The resort offers cooking classes, scavenger hunts, and historic tours that make even rainy afternoons feel like an escape. Every season brings its own flavor of exploration, ensuring there's always something new to try.
After adventures on land and trails, the Old Course awaits, ready to challenge your swing against Allegheny Mountain backdrops. The Old Course at Omni Bedford Springs isn't just a golf course, it's Pennsylvania's crown jewel. Ranked number one in the state by Golfweek for the third year in a row and number two in the country by Golf Advisor, it offers challenging holes, panoramic vistas, and fairways that keep you coming back for more. Every swing is part skill, part scenery, and all enjoyment; making it a must-play destination.
From racing thrills to autumn foliage, Bedford offers something for everyone
The resort's home is Bedford, one of the top destinations in America for autumn festivities. From quaint streets to roaring racetracks, Bedford packs variety into every corner. Meander through Main Street's endless offerings, from eclectic shops to local treats like Liberty Station's famous cheesecake. Then journey back in time to Old Bedford Village where you can watch history unfold.
Nature lovers will find their bliss at Shawnee State Park. With so many activities, your biggest worry will be running out of daylight. For a day trip, head to Penn's Cave & Wildlife Park, home to an underground world of limestone formations. History buffs can explore the Fort Bedford Museum, full of interactive exhibits, a beer garden, and seasonal spooky strolls. And if excitement is on the menu, Bedford Speedway delivers edge-of-your-seat racing action. Doesn't matter if you're chasing relaxation, adventure, or a little of both; Bedford's mix of heritage, nature, and small-town charm hits every note.
Omni Bedford Springs Resort & Spa is perfectly positioned for travelers coming from near and far. Pittsburgh International (PIT), Harrisburg International (MDT), Reagan National (DCA), Dulles (IAD), and Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) are all within three hours' drive. Flying private? Bedford County Airport (HMZ) is just four miles away. And if your pup is tagging along, they're not just allowed, they're indulged. With a chef-crafted canine menu designed to make tails wag in pet-friendly rooms in the Anderson House. Between its shining amenities, easy access, pet perks, and Allegheny Mountain views, Omni Bedford Springs makes every journey feel like the start of a unforgettable adventure.