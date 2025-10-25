Texas' 'Gateway To The Big Bend' Mixes Park Adventure, Murals, And A Walkable Downtown Full Of Charm

Colloquially referred to as the "Gateway to the Big Bend" and the "Alps of Texas," the town of Alpine is a welcoming doorway to West Texas' wild frontier. Bounded by the Davis Mountains and Glass Mountains, this high-desert community is nestled in Big Bend Country — a vast region famous for its adventure-laden parklands, rugged rock formations, and starry skies, named after its position along the big curve of the Rio Grande River.

Born as a railroad town in 1882, Alpine has long served as the beating heart of the area. It's centrally located between Marfa, Texas' secret artsy town known for its warm hospitality, Fort Davis, and Marathon. Though, the nearest major airports, including the Midland International Air and Space Port (MAF) and the El Paso International Airport (ELP), are several hours away. However, once you do make it into town, you may never want to leave. "There is a strong sense of community and a friendly, relaxed atmosphere that attracts many visitors — some even choose to stay for a lifetime," a narrator shares in a video tour of the town on Alpine's official website.

Alpine may be small, spanning just over 4 square miles, but it's still big on personality, complete with a charming walkable downtown district bedecked with murals. There's also a good mix of accommodations, including familiar chains like the Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express & Suites, both boasting stellar reviews. Or, step back in time with a stay at a historic hotel. Designed in a Spanish Colonial style, The Holland Inn has been providing guests with a place to rest since 1928. For a true Wild West experience, check into the Holland's sister property, the Maverick Inn, a pet-friendly hotel complete with an outdoor pool and charming decor.