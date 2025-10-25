Texas' 'Gateway To The Big Bend' Mixes Park Adventure, Murals, And A Walkable Downtown Full Of Charm
Colloquially referred to as the "Gateway to the Big Bend" and the "Alps of Texas," the town of Alpine is a welcoming doorway to West Texas' wild frontier. Bounded by the Davis Mountains and Glass Mountains, this high-desert community is nestled in Big Bend Country — a vast region famous for its adventure-laden parklands, rugged rock formations, and starry skies, named after its position along the big curve of the Rio Grande River.
Born as a railroad town in 1882, Alpine has long served as the beating heart of the area. It's centrally located between Marfa, Texas' secret artsy town known for its warm hospitality, Fort Davis, and Marathon. Though, the nearest major airports, including the Midland International Air and Space Port (MAF) and the El Paso International Airport (ELP), are several hours away. However, once you do make it into town, you may never want to leave. "There is a strong sense of community and a friendly, relaxed atmosphere that attracts many visitors — some even choose to stay for a lifetime," a narrator shares in a video tour of the town on Alpine's official website.
Alpine may be small, spanning just over 4 square miles, but it's still big on personality, complete with a charming walkable downtown district bedecked with murals. There's also a good mix of accommodations, including familiar chains like the Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express & Suites, both boasting stellar reviews. Or, step back in time with a stay at a historic hotel. Designed in a Spanish Colonial style, The Holland Inn has been providing guests with a place to rest since 1928. For a true Wild West experience, check into the Holland's sister property, the Maverick Inn, a pet-friendly hotel complete with an outdoor pool and charming decor.
Get lost in the sweeping parks of Big Bend
Alpine really is the gateway to the great outdoors because you can find about a handful of recreation areas and parks within driving distance of town. The closest, Davis Mountains State Park, is only about 30 minutes away. Perched on the outskirts of nearby Fort Davis, some of the park's highlights include miles of hiking trails, scenic vistas, and the Black Bear Restaurant, which is housed inside the historic adobe Indian Lodge hotel. Soak in the distinctive sights of the Davis Mountains, which have been standing tall for upwards of 30 million years.
Fancy a splash? Balmorhea State Park is an hour north of Alpine and is home to the world's largest spring-fed swimming pool. More than 15 million gallons of water surge into the pool each and every day from the nearby San Solomon Springs. Just keep in mind that there's no lifeguard on duty, so swim at your own risk.
A trip to the Big Bend region wouldn't be complete without visiting Big Bend National Park, which is roughly two hours southeast of Alpine. Welcoming more than half a million visitors each year, this massive swath of wilderness stretches across the Lone Star State for just over 801,000 acres. Of the more than 150 miles of paths available to roam, the Lost Mine Trail and Window Trail are fan favorites for their extraordinary views. And right next to Texas' Big Bend National Park is Big Bend Ranch State Park, offering equally gorgeous views without the crowds and located less than three hours from Alpine by car.
See the murals of downtown Alpine
When you're done exploring the parks of West Texas, circle back to Alpine to explore the town's artistic roots. A variety of galleries can be found throughout Alpine's historic downtown district, among them the Big Bend Gallery, the 5th Street Gallery, and the Whitlock Studio of Fine Art, all of which are located steps away from the Holland Hotel. Walk a bit farther to tour the Curry Studio & Gallery, tucked away on the historic Murphy Street.
As you stroll the downtown area, you may notice the elaborate murals adorning the adobe walls, showcasing beautiful bits of the town's history in visual form. Download the Alpine mural map to uncover all of the colorful works of art. Be sure to stop by the intersection of Holland Avenue and 5th Street to snap a photo of the popular "Greetings from Alpine, Texas" mural, pictured above. A portrait of the late "Bonzana" actor Dan Blocker donning a white cowboy hat can also be seen on the same wall.
Of the attractions worth visiting in Alpine, the Museum of the Big Bend is among the most popular. Located on the Sul Ross State University campus, the museum displays a variety of exhibits dedicated to the area's cultural heritage, natural history, and artwork. "A must see if you are new to the Big Bend region," one visitor wrote on Tripadvisor. "I was very impressed with all that they had on display. Be sure to take some time to see this museum," said another. When you've worked up an appetite, head to Reata Restaurant, locally famous for its mouthwatering menu of "legendary Texas cuisine."