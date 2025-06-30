The World's Largest Spring-Fed Swimming Pool Offers Blissful Caribbean Vibes In This Texas State Park
Texas is home to more than a few captivating waterfront escapes, from a Caribbean-blue lagoon with white sand beaches near Houston to stunning rivers that snake across the landscape. But one freshwater paradise in the middle of the Chihuahuan Desert arguably rivals them all. Deserts are synonymous with barren landscapes, rolling sand dunes, and oases you can never quite reach. The last thing most people likely expect when venturing to this relatively barren stretch of West Texas is an extensive natural spring system. Yet, that is exactly what you'll find at Balmorehea State Park.
Roughly two hours from Midland International Airport and just under three hours from El Paso International Airport, the world's largest spring-fed swimming pool makes for an isolated and blissful escape from the hustle and bustle of Texas's major cities. The massive freshwater pool sits in the park's northeastern corner and was formed by the convergence of the surrounding waterways that feed into the greater San Solomon Springs system and nearby Balmorhea Lake. The state park is also a prime location for outdoor activities and adventures and offers a lush escape without having to venture far to the quaint towns and beaches of Texas's "tropical" Gulf Coast destinations.
Swimming, scuba diving, hiking and more await at Balmorhea State Park
While not the only spring-fed pool in Texas, Balmorhea's covers 1.3 acres and reaches depths of 25 feet, 7 feet deeper than Barton Springs, a giant spring-fed pool nestled in the heart of Austin. It's also slightly warmer, with water temperatures ranging between 72 to 76 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the year, versus Barton's 68 to 70. Given its sheer size, calm waters, and warm temperatures, Balmorhea's natural fresh waters create the ideal environment for swimming, snorkeling, and even scuba diving, an activity more commonly reserved for the depths of the world's largest lakes and expansive oceans. With the pool's latest renovation, completed in 2020, daily visitors have been limited to just 900. The pool and its water-based activities are open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., unless the sun sets prior.
While access to the pool may be limited, many additional outdoor activities can be enjoyed outside the park's hallowed waters, including stargazing, birdwatching, hiking, and overnight camping. Avid hikers and nature lovers can explore the mountains and trails of nearby Davis Mountain State Park, including the 6-mile advanced trek that takes climbers to the top of Mount Livermore. History buffs can tour several Great Depression era buildings built by the Civilian Conservation Corps, including the still-operating Indian Lodge, home to 39 hotel rooms, Black Bear Restaurant, and its own relaxing swimming pool.
Balmorhea's larger environmental and economic impact
Built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps, Balmorhea State Park is more than just a unique place to take a dip and escape the often unforgiving Texas heat. The vast freshwater spring system also plays a vital role in the region's economic and agricultural livelihood. In addition to supplying irrigation to local farmers, Balmorehea State Park's more than 200,000 yearly visitors pump millions into the local economy, a crucial lifeline given the area's relatively isolated location and small population of year-round residents.
In addition to its economic impact, the park and its unique environment also play a vital role in the preservation of two endangered fish species, the Pecos gambusia and the Comanche Springs pupfish, as well as a small amphipod crustacean and two species of snails. Conservation efforts to protect these species have included creating protected habitats in the desert wetlands just outside the pool's public waters and recreational spaces. Conservation efforts are ongoing to protect the future of these important springs and waterways for the community and wildlife.