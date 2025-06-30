The World's Largest Spring-Fed Swimming Pool Offers Blissful Caribbean Vibes In This Texas State Park

Texas is home to more than a few captivating waterfront escapes, from a Caribbean-blue lagoon with white sand beaches near Houston to stunning rivers that snake across the landscape. But one freshwater paradise in the middle of the Chihuahuan Desert arguably rivals them all. Deserts are synonymous with barren landscapes, rolling sand dunes, and oases you can never quite reach. The last thing most people likely expect when venturing to this relatively barren stretch of West Texas is an extensive natural spring system. Yet, that is exactly what you'll find at Balmorehea State Park.

Roughly two hours from Midland International Airport and just under three hours from El Paso International Airport, the world's largest spring-fed swimming pool makes for an isolated and blissful escape from the hustle and bustle of Texas's major cities. The massive freshwater pool sits in the park's northeastern corner and was formed by the convergence of the surrounding waterways that feed into the greater San Solomon Springs system and nearby Balmorhea Lake. The state park is also a prime location for outdoor activities and adventures and offers a lush escape without having to venture far to the quaint towns and beaches of Texas's "tropical" Gulf Coast destinations.