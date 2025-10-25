One Of Michigan's Premier Destinations For History Is A Grand, Elegant Estate That Hosts Events Year-Round

Oh, to fall in love with life again. That's what Meadow Brook Hall's calendar of events is really about: evenings that feel lifted straight from The Great Gatsby. This estate never forgot what it was built for — parties, and lots of them. The calendar shifts throughout the year with events that match any kind of evening you might be in the mood for. And what a mood it is.

This year's "Midnight at the Masquerade" mystery dinner, for instance, perfectly fulfills the fantasy of living inside an Agatha Christie novel set in an actual castle. The dress code alone transports you right into a fever dream of Art Deco glamor — you're encouraged to go all out to transform yourself into someone deliciously mysterious for the evening. There's nothing quite like solving a murder over a 3-course meal while decked out in full regalia. October also brings their "Hall-oween: Bewitching Hour" event which transforms the mansion into a grown-up costume party with signature cocktails like Poisoned Apple Punch and scares that wind through the mansion's dark corners and woodland paths.

There's something to be said for what happens when you dress for the occasion. History professor Linda Przybyszewski traces this back in "The Lost Art of Dress" to a time when selecting appropriate attire for special venues served as both a mark of respect and a method of personal transformation — you weren't just going somewhere, you were becoming someone. No one's handing out rules at the doors of Meadow Brook Hall, but it's hard not to rise to the space and play along. Let the grandeur of the house give you permission to step outside your routine.