Maine's Favorite Lighthouse Is Tucked Away In A Little Town With Picturesque Cliffs And Impeccable Seafood
Maine's rugged coastline has long captivated visitors with its wild beauty. Along this northeastern edge of the U.S., jagged cliff shores rise to meet crashing waves, and lighthouses guide sailors through the fog. Among the state's 66 historic lighthouses, one of the most prominent is found in the seaside town of Bristol.
Atop the granite cliffs of Pemaquid Point stands the Pemaquid Point Lighthouse, a beacon first commissioned by President John Quincy Adams in 1827. The original tower proved unstable and was rebuilt in 1835, and today it's one of Maine's most beloved landmarks. Rising 38 feet and perched nearly 80 feet above sea level, the lighthouse offers panoramic views of Muscongus Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. Visitors can explore inside of the lighthouse and walk along the weathered ledges beneath it to take in the scenery.
Bristol's long connection to the sea also shaped its thriving seafood scene. Bristol's fishing traditions run deep, and local restaurants serve up local favorites like lobster, oysters, and clams. Whether enjoying a fresh catch by the shore, exploring its seaside cliffs, or visiting the centuries-old lighthouse, visitors get a true feel for life along Maine's majestic coast.
The scenery and stories from Pemaquid Point Light
Located about an hour and a half from Portland, Maine — one of the best foodie destinations in America, — Pemaquid Point Lighthouse draws hundreds of thousands of visitors from across the state. In 2003, it even earned national recognition as the first lighthouse ever featured on a U.S. quarter. From mid-May through October, guests can explore the area for a modest entry fee, with discounted admission for children. Inside the tower, exhibits tell the story of the lighthouse, showcase its original Fresnel lens, and explain its continuing active role in navigating ships safely along the rocky coast. Visitors who are at least 46 inches tall can climb the narrow spiral staircase to the top of the tower to see the Maine coastline when the weather is clear. There is no fee to climb, although donations are accepted.
After touring the lighthouse, visitors can spend time at the attractions around the grounds. The site includes a learning center and an art gallery that was founded by local artists. Inside the Keeper's House, there's a museum that has honored Bristol's fishing legacy since 1972 and features artifacts, photographs, and written accounts that bring to life the town's strong ties to the sea.
Bristol's fishing roots and fresh seafood
For thousands of years, Native Americans relied on the rich fisheries of the area that Bristol now occupies. By the late 16th century, European settlers recognized the region's abundance of fish and shellfish. As farming exports declined, fishing and boatbuilding became central to the local economy by the mid-1800s. These industries defined Bristol's identity, and their influence continues today where seafood restaurants serve local staples like lobster, scallops, and creamy New England clam chowder.
For those looking to dine after visiting Pemaquid Point Lighthouse, The Seagull Shop Restaurant & Gifts is located next door. Guests can enjoy haddock and other seafood favorites with views of the lighthouse and Monhegan Island in the distance, one of Maine's smallest islands full of local art and only accessible by boat. About 15 minutes away in the village of Pemaquid Harbor, Pemaquid Seafood offers a relaxed, harborfront setting with picnic tables that overlook the water. While the menu features lobster and fried clams, guests can also opt for burgers or fried chicken. Some diners have described this place as a "little piece of heaven" and "legendary."
About 20 minutes away from Pemaquid Point Lighthouse in the neighborhood of Round Pond, Muscongus Bay Lobster is a mouthwatering place to get a lobster roll in Maine. Customers have raved about its food and setting. One visitor commented on Google, "If you're looking for an authentic, no-frills lobster feast in a gorgeous coastal spot, this is it. Worth every mile to get there."