Maine's Favorite Lighthouse Is Tucked Away In A Little Town With Picturesque Cliffs And Impeccable Seafood

Maine's rugged coastline has long captivated visitors with its wild beauty. Along this northeastern edge of the U.S., jagged cliff shores rise to meet crashing waves, and lighthouses guide sailors through the fog. Among the state's 66 historic lighthouses, one of the most prominent is found in the seaside town of Bristol.

Atop the granite cliffs of Pemaquid Point stands the Pemaquid Point Lighthouse, a beacon first commissioned by President John Quincy Adams in 1827. The original tower proved unstable and was rebuilt in 1835, and today it's one of Maine's most beloved landmarks. Rising 38 feet and perched nearly 80 feet above sea level, the lighthouse offers panoramic views of Muscongus Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. Visitors can explore inside of the lighthouse and walk along the weathered ledges beneath it to take in the scenery.

Bristol's long connection to the sea also shaped its thriving seafood scene. Bristol's fishing traditions run deep, and local restaurants serve up local favorites like lobster, oysters, and clams. Whether enjoying a fresh catch by the shore, exploring its seaside cliffs, or visiting the centuries-old lighthouse, visitors get a true feel for life along Maine's majestic coast.