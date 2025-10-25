The Best Rivers To Go Whitewater Rafting (Other Than Colorado)

The rush of the rapids meets the rush of adrenaline when whitewater rafting, an activity that can provide excitement for thrill-seeking travelers for a single afternoon or a multiday journey. Whitewater rapids require a confluence of factors, typically found in mountainous or rocky regions, where gravity is on the side of the river as it works to carve a path to a larger body of water. The Colorado River is the United States' most iconic when it comes to rapids, beginning in Rocky Mountain National Park and passing through the Grand Canyon, with opportunities to catch a ride in multiple states. But the Colorado is far from the only American river that beckons potential river riders, and you might not have to travel as far as you think to find one of the best rivers for whitewater rafting, which are located across the country.

Rapids are generally rated according to their degree of turbulence, with class I or II rapids being gentle and appropriate for beginners and class VI being, frankly, out of the question for most. You can try your paddles first at the world's largest man-made whitewater river, but if you're a beginner or an experienced rafter looking for the real thing, there are a number of excellent rivers for whitewater rafting in just about every corner of the U.S. Among rankings by experts and river guides, these are the rivers – other than the Colorado — that appear most often in their lists of the best rivers for whitewater rafting.