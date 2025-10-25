This Charming Minnesota City Is A Wildly Underrated Retirement Destination Packed With Natural Beauty

When most people think of Minnesota a few things likely come to mind, including a landscape strewn with inviting lakes, the home of the National Football League's Vikings, and picturesque, snowy winters. While these are some of the state's best-known qualities, Minnesota is also so much more. It has friendly people and close-knit communities, four distinct seasons, abundant natural beauty, and it's a surprisingly inviting place to retire. One city worth traveling to and putting on your list for possible retirement locations is the delightful Oak Park Heights.

This city of approximately 5,000 residents is considered a suburb of St. Paul and is located 20 miles to the east on Minnesota's border with Wisconsin. Oak Park Heights has easy access to the cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis and all they have to offer, however, it's also distant enough to be surrounded by the beauty of lush trees and open spaces. Its position on the bank of the Saint Croix River only adds to the city's natural charm.

The Saint Croix River flows 164 miles, defining the entire border between Minnesota and Wisconsin, to its confluence with the Mississippi River. Opportunities to kayak, fish, or simply reminisce while watching the river's currents and eddies swirl are right at your doorstep. A 15-minute drive across the river and into Wisconsin will take you to Willow River State Park, with its swim beach, famous waterfalls, and scenic trails. Within the boundaries of the city itself you'll also find five parks, including Valley View Park which has mountain bike trails and hiking paths and Cover Park with a skating rink, floral garden, and tennis courts.