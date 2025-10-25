This Charming Minnesota City Is A Wildly Underrated Retirement Destination Packed With Natural Beauty
When most people think of Minnesota a few things likely come to mind, including a landscape strewn with inviting lakes, the home of the National Football League's Vikings, and picturesque, snowy winters. While these are some of the state's best-known qualities, Minnesota is also so much more. It has friendly people and close-knit communities, four distinct seasons, abundant natural beauty, and it's a surprisingly inviting place to retire. One city worth traveling to and putting on your list for possible retirement locations is the delightful Oak Park Heights.
This city of approximately 5,000 residents is considered a suburb of St. Paul and is located 20 miles to the east on Minnesota's border with Wisconsin. Oak Park Heights has easy access to the cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis and all they have to offer, however, it's also distant enough to be surrounded by the beauty of lush trees and open spaces. Its position on the bank of the Saint Croix River only adds to the city's natural charm.
The Saint Croix River flows 164 miles, defining the entire border between Minnesota and Wisconsin, to its confluence with the Mississippi River. Opportunities to kayak, fish, or simply reminisce while watching the river's currents and eddies swirl are right at your doorstep. A 15-minute drive across the river and into Wisconsin will take you to Willow River State Park, with its swim beach, famous waterfalls, and scenic trails. Within the boundaries of the city itself you'll also find five parks, including Valley View Park which has mountain bike trails and hiking paths and Cover Park with a skating rink, floral garden, and tennis courts.
Activities, healthcare, and shopping make Oak Park Heights a retiree's paradise
Retiring in Minnesota comes with many advantages, but there are also some caveats, so be sure to consider all aspects of your individual situation. The "Star of the North" truly shines with its excellent healthcare services, high quality of life, and access to outdoor recreation. Factors to note are that Minnesota has a state tax on retirement savings income, the cost of living can be high when compared with other popular retirement locations, and the state's cold winters are not everyone's cup of tea.
The beauty of retiring in Oak Park Heights is you'll enjoy the quality of life benefits that Minnesota offers while living in a charming, senior-friendly community with big city culture and activities in easy reach. In summer, you can float the river in the morning and then in the afternoon head over to Target Field and catch a Minnesota Twins baseball game. The Mall of America, America's largest mall which is full of shops, entertainment, and unique attractions, is also nearby and a perfect place to explore indoors once the cold of winter arrives.
There are also several quality retirement communities in Oak Park Heights. One example is Boutwells Landing, which sprawls over 100 acres, offers independent and assisted living, and has a town square with boutiques and a theater, just to list a few amenities. For healthcare, the residents of Oak Park Heights can depend on Lakeview Hospital, which is nationally recognized for its high performance and located only seven minutes away in the neighboring city of Stillwater. This Level III Trauma Hospital is noted for being the best-equipped in the area, provides emergency and primary care, and offers multiple specialties including oncology and orthopedics.
How to get there, where to stay, and when to go
At only 30 miles away (about a 35-minute drive), the closest airport to Oak Park Heights is Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP). It's a bustling hub that's utilized by 16 major airlines and has non-stop service to 130 domestic and 15 international destinations. Chances are good you'll have easy access and a large number of flights to choose from, whether your flying into Oak Park Heights or heading out on a post-retirement vacation. Rental car companies are located on the airport's premises, making pick-up and drop-off a snap. Access to ride share services such as Uber and Lyft is conveniently located at the Ground Transportation Center.
There are multiple lodging options within and near the city of Oak Park Heights. You can opt for a conventional hotel such as Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, or try something more cozy and quaint like Cover Park Manor Bed & Breakfast. Stillwater, an artsy city with a lively food scene and historic downtown, has an even wider array of accommodations and lies only 2.2 miles north.
The best time of year to visit depends upon your preferences. Spring is mild and ideal for hiking and other outdoor activities, while summer is pleasantly warm and perfect for attending festivals and enjoying the river. Fall in Oak Park Heights is crisp and ushers in the spectacle of many trees changing from green to vibrant yellow, orange, and red. If you're visiting in winter, you'd better enjoy the cold, snow, and wintertime activities like skiing or ice skating — or plan to cozy up indoors. However, winter will be the least crowded time of year and you'll often find the best prices on lodging.