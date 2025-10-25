Nestled In Oregon's Umpqua Valley Is An Underrated Riverside Gem With A Breathtaking Natural Phenomenon

Tucked away in southern Oregon, the Umpqua Valley may not have the name recognition of California's iconic Napa Valley. However, this fertile stretch of land has built a reputation for exceptional wine. The valley's rich soil and varied climate support more than 40 types of grapes. It's also where Oregon's first pinot noir vines were planted. Beyond the vineyards, Umpqua Valley is surrounded by cascading waterfalls, forested trails, and clear rivers that offer endless opportunities for hiking, biking, and fly fishing.

In the north of the valley lies the small town of Glide, where a rare natural event occurs. Here, the Colliding Rivers create a dramatic spectacle. The North Umpqua River flows down from the north, while the Little River rushes up from the south. Both rivers clash head-on in a turbulent basalt pool before joining forces and heading west toward the Pacific Ocean. This river collision is believed to be the only one of its kind in the U.S. and can be viewed up close from Glide's Colliding Rivers Viewpoint. Visitors drawn by this geological wonder also find that Glide has much more to offer than a single marvel.