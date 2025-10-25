Nestled In Oregon's Umpqua Valley Is An Underrated Riverside Gem With A Breathtaking Natural Phenomenon
Tucked away in southern Oregon, the Umpqua Valley may not have the name recognition of California's iconic Napa Valley. However, this fertile stretch of land has built a reputation for exceptional wine. The valley's rich soil and varied climate support more than 40 types of grapes. It's also where Oregon's first pinot noir vines were planted. Beyond the vineyards, Umpqua Valley is surrounded by cascading waterfalls, forested trails, and clear rivers that offer endless opportunities for hiking, biking, and fly fishing.
In the north of the valley lies the small town of Glide, where a rare natural event occurs. Here, the Colliding Rivers create a dramatic spectacle. The North Umpqua River flows down from the north, while the Little River rushes up from the south. Both rivers clash head-on in a turbulent basalt pool before joining forces and heading west toward the Pacific Ocean. This river collision is believed to be the only one of its kind in the U.S. and can be viewed up close from Glide's Colliding Rivers Viewpoint. Visitors drawn by this geological wonder also find that Glide has much more to offer than a single marvel.
Discover Glide's scenic trails and waterfalls
Although Glide spans just a bit more than 10 square miles, it offers a wealth of scenic trails and waterfalls. Just 15 minutes from town, the Wolf Creek Falls Trail follows a rocky, 1.2-mile path into a peaceful forest. It leads to an impressive two-tiered waterfall. Its upper tier plunges 75 feet, followed by a 50-foot drop into a serene pool.
Several other breathtaking hikes are off the North Umpqua River. The Fall Creek Falls Trail, a 1-mile walk through groves of pine, leads to a stunning 100-foot cascade spread over multiple tiers. Once closed due to a 2020 wildfire, the trail reopened in 2022. It remains a favorite stop for those en route to Crater Lake National Park, which has America's cleanest air and scenic hiking trails. Closer to town, the Susan Creek Falls Trail offers a gentler trek to a 50-foot waterfall that spills over ancient volcanic rock. Hikers who continue beyond the falls discover the Susan Creek Indian Mounds. This was once a sacred site that Native Americans believed to hold spiritual power.
Tourists visiting between May and October should make time for Deadline Falls, which is an eight minute drive east of Glide. Though the waterfall's height is modest, it's framed by lush greenery and becomes a stage for salmon leaping upstream. The latter three waterfalls all lie along the North Umpqua River, a haven for fly fishing.
The long road to Glide is worth it
Glide is off the beaten path, but the payoff is worth the long journey. The closest regional airport is in Roseburg, which is about 18 miles away. International travelers may find the most flight options at Portland International, which is considered one of the most architecturally beautiful airports in America. From there, visitors can either take a scenic three hour drive or book a connecting flight to Roseburg or Eugene, where rental cars are available. Since Glide is not walkable, having a car is essential for exploring its trails, rivers, and remote scenery.
For those planning to see the unique Colliding Rivers, the best time to go is during winter and spring. That is when snowmelt causes water levels to surge and make the confluence even more powerful. Tourists arriving in late April should also check out the Glide Wildflower Show. It displays the largest collection of native plants in the Pacific Northwest and draws thousands of botanists and nature lovers each year.