This City In 'Georgia's Outdoor Capital' Is A Bold Mix Of Lake Outings, Waterfall Hikes, And Mineral Spring Mornings

High Falls State Park is one of Jackson's top spots for camping. Encompassing 1,050 wooded acres, it features wide-open campsites, cozy yurts, a rocky forest, and a waterfall that crashes into the Towaliga River. The park offers three hiking trails, each named for the experience it offers.

The Tranquility Trail is the longest at 2.5 miles and provides a peaceful trek through rolling woodlands and streams. The Falls View Trail, at 1.5 miles, is considered strenuous, with large boulders underfoot. Those who stick with it are rewarded with a view of a waterfall that plunges more than 130 feet into the river. The shortest and most accessible trail is the half-mile Historic Trail. It's ADA-friendly and rich with history. Along the way, visitors pass remnants of the Old Alabama Bridge, the historic dam, and a grist mill that speaks to the area's industrial past. About halfway through, an overlook offers a vantage point of the falls. No matter which path you take, you pass native plants and might catch glimpses of the many animal species that call High Falls home.

Tourists who are craving a different kind of natural experience could take a short 15-minute drive northeast to Indian Springs State Park in the neighboring city of Flovilla. Long before it became a state park, the area was home to the Creek Nation, who believed in the healing power of the mineral-rich spring water bubbling up from underground. The spring's sulfur scent comes from minerals such as arsenic, which is said to ease skin and muscle issues, along with sodium sulfate and calcium carbonate, believed to benefit the liver and kidneys respectively. Today, visitors still gather to collect water from the artesian wells and take home a bit of this storied spring.