Hidden In The British Virgin Islands Lies A Tiny, Uncrowded Gem Known For Its Peaceful Beaches

Think of a holiday to the Caribbean and you'll likely picture tropical utopias like Barbados, where you'll find Speightstown, an underrated, historic beach destination. Perhaps the breezy bay with fresh seafood and Caribbean nightlife of St. Kitts and Nevis comes to mind. But often overlooked as a paradisiacal Caribbean vacation destination are the British Virgin Islands, an archipelago of over 50 tropical isles between the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean. The least populated island of the archipelago, Anegada, boasts a pristine beach with no crowds, perfect for sunbathing and snorkeling in the reefs. And if you're looking for more secluded British Virgin Islands coastlines, there's no better place than Prickly Pear Island.

Prickly Pear Island rises from the azure waves of the North Sound just off the northeast coast of Virgin Gorda, the British Virgin Islands' third-largest landmass. The island is named for a type of flowering cactus known as Opuntia repens, which flourishes across the Prickly Pear's landscape. Being completely uninhabited and only accessible by boat means Prickly Pear Island is a popular stop for boats to anchor on day trips from the surrounding isles. Designated as a national park since the late 1980s, the island's tranquil beaches and verdant scenery are practically untouched, with the exception of the famous Sandbox Bar and Grill, which offers beachgoers snacks and refreshments after a day of sunbathing.

Hike the trails meandering through the verdant slopes to discover salt ponds fringed by thick mangroves and try to spot the exotic wildlife peeping out from between tropical foliage. You can also simply find a sunny spot on the sand and let the Caribbean breeze melt away your worries. Take a multi-day yacht cruise or stay on nearby Virgin Gorda to explore this secluded paradise for the most unforgettable tropical vacation.