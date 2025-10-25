Hidden In The British Virgin Islands Lies A Tiny, Uncrowded Gem Known For Its Peaceful Beaches
Think of a holiday to the Caribbean and you'll likely picture tropical utopias like Barbados, where you'll find Speightstown, an underrated, historic beach destination. Perhaps the breezy bay with fresh seafood and Caribbean nightlife of St. Kitts and Nevis comes to mind. But often overlooked as a paradisiacal Caribbean vacation destination are the British Virgin Islands, an archipelago of over 50 tropical isles between the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean. The least populated island of the archipelago, Anegada, boasts a pristine beach with no crowds, perfect for sunbathing and snorkeling in the reefs. And if you're looking for more secluded British Virgin Islands coastlines, there's no better place than Prickly Pear Island.
Prickly Pear Island rises from the azure waves of the North Sound just off the northeast coast of Virgin Gorda, the British Virgin Islands' third-largest landmass. The island is named for a type of flowering cactus known as Opuntia repens, which flourishes across the Prickly Pear's landscape. Being completely uninhabited and only accessible by boat means Prickly Pear Island is a popular stop for boats to anchor on day trips from the surrounding isles. Designated as a national park since the late 1980s, the island's tranquil beaches and verdant scenery are practically untouched, with the exception of the famous Sandbox Bar and Grill, which offers beachgoers snacks and refreshments after a day of sunbathing.
Hike the trails meandering through the verdant slopes to discover salt ponds fringed by thick mangroves and try to spot the exotic wildlife peeping out from between tropical foliage. You can also simply find a sunny spot on the sand and let the Caribbean breeze melt away your worries. Take a multi-day yacht cruise or stay on nearby Virgin Gorda to explore this secluded paradise for the most unforgettable tropical vacation.
Explore the tropical scenery of Prickly Pear Island
Despite the thorny name, Prickly Pear Island is practically a paradise on earth. Anchor offshore and jump in the turquoise waters of the bay, swimming and snorkeling to your heart's content. The shallows are vibrant with coral reefs and colorful aquatic life. Head ashore to the island's main beach, Vixen Point, to sunbathe on the sugary white sand, or stroll along the shoreline for a chance to spot hawksbill turtles during nesting season. Starting from Vixen Point, which sits on the island's southwestern tip, you can follow the hiking trails meandering across to the northern shore, where more secluded beaches await.
As you trek through the tropical landscape, you'll notice the slopes flourishing with the namesake prickly pear cactus, not to mention a colorful array of black, white, and red mangroves tangled around the edges of salt ponds. Geckos and lizards scurry through the thick underbrush, while spectacular birds like black-necked stilts and blue-winged teals make their home in the mangrove branches. On the trail, you'll reach the top of a hill shaded by a tamarind tree, which offers breathtaking views of the azure waters and speckled islands down below.
After a day of basking in the Caribbean sunshine and powdery sand, make your way to the Sandbox Bar and Grill to sip refreshing drinks. Enjoy the shaded bar area, where thatched decor adds to the tropical atmosphere. You can also take your drink out to the lounge chairs lining the seafront for even more sunbathing with spectacular views. Even just one day spent on Prickly Pear Island will make you never want to leave.
Planning your trip to Prickly Pear Island
Private boat charters and water taxis are readily available for hire to ferry you to the various islands and atolls around the British Virgin Islands. And with plenty of luxury resorts and beachfront hotels to choose from, Virgin Gorda is an excellent base to stay overnight for an easy day trip to Prickly Pear Island. While it may sound complicated, getting to the British Virgin Islands is fairly straightforward. Direct flights from Miami land on Tortola, the largest island in the archipelago, or you could even fly to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Ferry services from both Tortola and St. Thomas will get you to Virgin Gorda in no time.
A popular accommodation for its proximity to Prickly Pear Island is Saba Rock Resort, boasting island-themed oceanfront suites with fantastic views of the North Sound. Get a massage or practice yoga at the spa and wellness center, while the restaurant and bar offer top-notch dining options. What's more, you can arrange for boat excursions through the hotel, so your day trip to Prickly Pear Island will be hassle-free. You could even captain your own boat if you have sailing experience.
Boasting its own marina and fully equipped for all manner of watersports, the Bitter End Yacht Club is one of Virgin Gorda's most iconic resorts. Windsurf in the harbor, sip drinks at the bar, or relax from the comfort of a cozy thatched bungalow or elegant overwater suite. Let the expert crew help you plan an island-hopping day trip, or you could even head out on a scuba diving or fishing trip amidst the pristine Caribbean waters. For the most unforgettable vacation, Prickly Pear Island in the British Virgin Islands should be your next destination.