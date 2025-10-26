Colorado's Denver Suburb At The Bottom Of A Majestic Canyon Features Mountain Scenery And A Historic Downtown

Considered a bucket-list venue for performers, music fans, and concertgoers the world over, the historic and otherworldly Red Rocks Amphitheatre needs to be seen to be believed. Preferably, this would be when a gig is taking place, but even just popping by at sunrise or sunset on non-event days is worth it for the memorable photo opportunities it offers. Opened in 1941 and designated a National Historic Landmark in 2015, the venue's naturally formed 300-foot sandstone monoliths are thought to be 300 million years old. As architects go, Mother Nature is right up there with the best of them. See her handiwork for yourself.

A little less iconic than Red Rocks Amphitheatre but still historically significant in its own right, Colorow's Cave is where a notable Ute chief and his family sheltered and sought solace in the 19th century. Colorow led his people between present-day Morrison and Golden along the Dakota Hogback ridge and would often stay in this rock formation, now located in the neighborhood of Willowbrook. During Colorow's War of 1887, he led the first peoples of Colorado in their fight against ever-encroaching settlers. Colorow's Cave is a powerful reminder of the Indigenous tribes who were defeated and forced from their land.

Other attractions history buffs won't want to miss include the Morrison Historical District (part of the National Register of Historic Places since September 1976), Dinosaur Ridge, and the Morrison Natural History Museum. The second of these is an outdoor museum with a prehistoric feel, where you'll find more than 250 fossil tracks and see where they first discovered the fossilized bones of a stegosaurus. At the latter, with the help of an informed guide, you can explore exhibits on extinct life and learn all about the surrounding area's deep and distant past.