Colorado's Denver Suburb At The Bottom Of A Majestic Canyon Features Mountain Scenery And A Historic Downtown
These days, people visit the capital of Colorado for all sorts of reasons. With a reputation as "America's craft beer capital" now firmly established, some are understandably drawn to the city's craft breweries and their selection of liquid refreshments. Others, meanwhile, are unable to resist Denver's vibrant street art scene. Add into the mix the fact that the "Mile High City" is an ideal launchpad for exploring epic mountain terrain and enjoying outdoor adventure fun, and the pull of the place can be too much to ignore. Then, on top of all that, there's Morrison: a suburb so impressive it will singlehandedly justify your entire trip.
Located roughly 40 miles from Denver International Airport and just under 20 miles from the city center, you can — if you'd like — make your way straight to this southwestern corner of Denver's urban spread as soon as you land. Upon arriving in Morrison, at the bottom of a stunning canyon, you'll discover a heady cocktail of magnificent scenery and a historic downtown. Thanks to legendary Irish rock band U2, who played a famous show here in 1983, it's also where you'll find one of the most recognizable concert venues on the planet.
Historic attractions in Morrison
Considered a bucket-list venue for performers, music fans, and concertgoers the world over, the historic and otherworldly Red Rocks Amphitheatre needs to be seen to be believed. Preferably, this would be when a gig is taking place, but even just popping by at sunrise or sunset on non-event days is worth it for the memorable photo opportunities it offers. Opened in 1941 and designated a National Historic Landmark in 2015, the venue's naturally formed 300-foot sandstone monoliths are thought to be 300 million years old. As architects go, Mother Nature is right up there with the best of them. See her handiwork for yourself.
A little less iconic than Red Rocks Amphitheatre but still historically significant in its own right, Colorow's Cave is where a notable Ute chief and his family sheltered and sought solace in the 19th century. Colorow led his people between present-day Morrison and Golden along the Dakota Hogback ridge and would often stay in this rock formation, now located in the neighborhood of Willowbrook. During Colorow's War of 1887, he led the first peoples of Colorado in their fight against ever-encroaching settlers. Colorow's Cave is a powerful reminder of the Indigenous tribes who were defeated and forced from their land.
Other attractions history buffs won't want to miss include the Morrison Historical District (part of the National Register of Historic Places since September 1976), Dinosaur Ridge, and the Morrison Natural History Museum. The second of these is an outdoor museum with a prehistoric feel, where you'll find more than 250 fossil tracks and see where they first discovered the fossilized bones of a stegosaurus. At the latter, with the help of an informed guide, you can explore exhibits on extinct life and learn all about the surrounding area's deep and distant past.
Hiking and camping in Morrison
Whether you're after a challenging walk or something a little more casual, double-knotting the laces on your hiking boots and hitting the trails is a must in Morrison. One option to consider on this front is the Red Rocks and Morrison Slide Loop. Just over three miles in length and featuring an elevation gain of 692 feet, it should take you roughly two hours to complete. Shared by hikers, runners, mountain bikers, and horseback riders, the beautiful route will reward you with some picturesque views of the Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the area's unique geologic formations.
Another excellent trail for hikers and historians alike is the Mount Falcon Castle Trail Loop. A looped walk just over seven miles long, it involves an elevation gain of 1,745 feet and has an estimated completion time of about five hours. At the base of Mount Falcon, you'll find the ruins of a burned-down mansion that once belonged to John Brisben Walker, a self-made millionaire who co-founded the Locomobile Company of America, invested in steam-powered automobiles, and edited Cosmopolitan magazine.
Those looking to spend a night outdoors near the delights of Morrison, the Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and Bear Creek Canyon can book a spot at the Bear Creek Lake Park Campground. During camping season, which runs from April through October, tents and recreational vehicles are both welcome. In addition to handy things like electric hookups, restrooms, and shower facilities, the site is also home to three cabins. It's the ideal spot to rest up before or after wandering along the 9.4-mile-long Bear Creek Lake Trail, with its views of the Front Range foothills and red sandstone ridges. Add it to your itinerary alongside a bit of R and R in the equally idyllic Denver suburb of Ken Caryl.