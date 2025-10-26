This Picturesque Tasmanian Town Is A Hidden Riverside Gem With Local Festivals And A Welcoming Community
There are many reasons to visit Tasmania, Australia's island state known for its natural beauty and rich history. From heritage sites to wildlife encounters and cool-climate wines, the island draws travelers with a wide range of interests. It's one of the best destinations for whale watching in the world. When it comes to beaches, few rival Wineglass Bay, often listed among the best beaches in all of Australia. But beyond the well-known attractions lies Huon Valley, an agricultural region in the island's south. Here, nestled on the banks of the Huon River, is Huonville, a riverside town surrounded by misty mountains, fruit orchards, and rolling green hills. It's a place that embodies fresh produce, local festivals, and a strong grower community.
Huonville's early days trace back to timber cutters and escaped convicts before it was charted by French explorer Bruni d'Entrecasteaux in 1792. By the 1960s, the town had become part of Tasmania's successful apple industry. Huonville and surrounding communities in the valley once produced more than 80% of the island state's apples and exported millions of boxes across Europe each year. While the industry declined in the 1970s, Huonville's identity as an orchard town still remains. Roadside stalls sell apples, cider houses mark the landscape, and local farms have adapted with fresh-produce ventures, vineyard cellar doors, and paddock-to-plate businesses. Today, Huonville is a commercial hub for the Huon Valley and a gateway to the region's food and outdoor culture.
Huonville's festivals and welcoming community
Part of what makes Huonville and its nearby communities feel alive is its festivals and events. From September through October, the town hosts creative showcases such as the Pilgrim Artists festival and the Huon Valley Studio Art Trail festival. Both feature artists and makers who exhibit their work and participate in creative workshops.
Just four minutes outside of Huonville, A Taste of the Huon festival takes place each March. The two-day outdoor event has been running for over three decades and is well-loved by locals. It attracts more than 20,000 visitors who come to sample the valley's produce, wine, and cider, as well as browse through handmade goods.
In mid-July, the nearby town of Grove (a seven-minute drive away from Huonville) hosts the Huon Valley Mid-Winter Festival. The event celebrates the region's apple-growing roots with live music, bonfires, hearty food, and the old English tradition of wassailing, which is a blessing to encourage a good harvest. These festivals highlight local talent and strong farming heritage while bringing people together to enjoy what makes the region special.
Explore Huonville's tasting experiences
The Huon Valley Mid-Winter Festival takes place in Willie Smith's Apple Shed, one of the region's popular stops. It's set on a 115-acre orchard that has been cared for by four generations of apple growers. Today, Willie Smith's contains a restaurant, cider tasting room, distillery, and an apple museum. On Saturdays, there's an artisan market, and live music fills the space on Friday nights. It's also a frequent venue for events and private functions.
For a different kind of tasting experience, Kate Hill Wines is a short drive away. Since 2008, winemaker Kate Hill and her husband have run two vineyards in Huonville. They converted a 19th century apple cool store into a working winery and opened a cellar door inside an 1880's cottage. There, visitors can sample wines such as shiraz, chardonnay, and pinot noir.
For visitors planning a trip to Huonville, the closest international airport is in Hobart, Tasmania's capital. It's worth spending a few days exploring the city's waterfront, historic neighborhoods, and the Museum of Old and New Art, one of the world's most unique museum experiences. From there, Huonville is a 30-minute drive along the Huon Highway, a scenic route that passes through bushland and hills before descending into Huon Valley. For those without a car, Tassielink buses connect Hobart to Huonville with regular service.