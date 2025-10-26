Delaware's Storybook Suburb Seems A World Away From Wilmington With Enchanting Woods And Wildlife

One of Ashland's biggest draws is located approximately 5 miles east: the beautiful preserve of Winterthur. Winterthur is made up of a museum, library, and garden that maintain an otherworldly feel as visitors explore its vast grounds. The 175-room property that houses the museum was once the home of Henry Francis du Pont, who had an incredible passion for collecting American historical art, furniture, and other decor. Though he began collecting in the 1920s, the museum officially opened in 1951. Du Pont's goal, to inform visitors about the study and preservation of American material history and culture, has carried into today, with the museum and garden growing to include a research library and graduate degree programs.

From paintings to functional furniture, the museum is filled with objects that make up the nation's material history — it currently contains almost 90,000 objects. The museum hosts many events both in person and online, such as yoga in the garden, expert panel discussions, and creative workshops. There are also various tours that speak to different visitor interests; from the seasonal Yuletide house tour that features rare collections to self-directed tours, there is something for everyone at the museum.

While the museum definitely has whimsical charm, Winterthur's garden is a truly magical place. Designed by du Pont, this expansive garden is a visual masterpiece, with winding paths and colorful trees creating images straight out of a storybook. Explore the gardens on foot or opt for a guided tram tour. 3 acres of the garden are dedicated to the Enchanted Woods, which is designed to look like it was built by fairies. This area is perfect for families with young children since there are several areas and structures for safe, magical fun. From the faerie cottage to the giant birds nest, this area can make all of your fairytale dreams come true!