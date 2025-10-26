Delaware's Storybook Suburb Seems A World Away From Wilmington With Enchanting Woods And Wildlife
When people think of towns with a storybook vibe, they often think of far away places. Perhaps the United Kingdom, which has pretty cobblestone towns, such as Castle Combe, that are full of fairytale charm. However, Americans do not have to leave the country to find such an area. Hidden in the Wilmington metro area is the beautiful community of Ashland, a nature lovers paradise. This enchanting community can make you forget the hustle and bustle of the big city, encouraging you to slow down and take in the natural beauty that wraps around this area. Located approximately 12 miles from Wilmington airport, this community is easily accessible to any visitor.
While Delaware has no shortage of interesting neighborhoods, such as the overlooked charming beach town of Georgetown, Ashland's dedication to nature and wildlife make it a unique hidden gem. The town is also full of history, and features a historic landmark and tourist destination: Ashland Bridge. Also called the Barley Mill Road Covered Bridge, it was built in 1860 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973. It is one of three remaining covered bridges in Delaware, and the only one that has not been rebuilt, making it the oldest bridge in the area.
Explore the enchanted woods of Winterthur
One of Ashland's biggest draws is located approximately 5 miles east: the beautiful preserve of Winterthur. Winterthur is made up of a museum, library, and garden that maintain an otherworldly feel as visitors explore its vast grounds. The 175-room property that houses the museum was once the home of Henry Francis du Pont, who had an incredible passion for collecting American historical art, furniture, and other decor. Though he began collecting in the 1920s, the museum officially opened in 1951. Du Pont's goal, to inform visitors about the study and preservation of American material history and culture, has carried into today, with the museum and garden growing to include a research library and graduate degree programs.
From paintings to functional furniture, the museum is filled with objects that make up the nation's material history — it currently contains almost 90,000 objects. The museum hosts many events both in person and online, such as yoga in the garden, expert panel discussions, and creative workshops. There are also various tours that speak to different visitor interests; from the seasonal Yuletide house tour that features rare collections to self-directed tours, there is something for everyone at the museum.
While the museum definitely has whimsical charm, Winterthur's garden is a truly magical place. Designed by du Pont, this expansive garden is a visual masterpiece, with winding paths and colorful trees creating images straight out of a storybook. Explore the gardens on foot or opt for a guided tram tour. 3 acres of the garden are dedicated to the Enchanted Woods, which is designed to look like it was built by fairies. This area is perfect for families with young children since there are several areas and structures for safe, magical fun. From the faerie cottage to the giant birds nest, this area can make all of your fairytale dreams come true!
Surround youself with nature and wildlife
Ashland continues to display its dedication to nature and wildlife through the Ashland Nature Center. The site spans 130 acres and has 4 miles of nature trails for visitors. Open year-round, this area is perfect for any type of nature enthusiast as there is no shortage of activities and events to participate. Ashland's unique wildlife is partly because it's in the center of the Red Clay Valley Important Bird Area, meaning the site is identified as essential to many bird species' survival. The center has various ways to see the diverse wildlife, such as housing a butterfly habitat and hosting a Hawk Watch to watch hawks migrate for the fall (between September and November) on the areas highest hill. For those who wish to explore the area and learn more about the wildlife, there are audio tours available for the Succession Trail and the Floodplain Trail narrated by a local Girl Scout.
Beyond the nature center, there are plenty of outdoor activities and areas for visitors to enjoy. For those who enjoy the diverse bird species this area has to offer, a little over 6 miles away is Brandywine Creek State Park, with its scenic trails and birdlife. If exploring the gardens at Winterthur did not satisfy your botanical itch, the nearby Mt. Cuba Center could do the trick. This renowned botanical garden contains 1,000 acres of land, aims to inform the public on native plant conservation, and features a beautiful, carefully curated native plant garden. There are also more than 2 miles of trails to explore. The garden is accessible to the public from April to November, as are the trails, but there are plenty of things to do if you visit during the closed months. From family-friendly activities, such as Nature Play Day, to cultural celebrations, such as the Día de los Muertos festival in the garden, there is something for everyone who visits.