Just Outside Wilmington Is Delaware's Sprawling State Park Brimming With Birdlife And Scenic Trails

Wilmington is one of the most affordable weekend getaways in Delaware and has a lot to offer those who make the trek there. Visitors can find historic sites, museums, and just like the rest of Delaware, tax-free shopping. Even though it's Delaware's most populous city, you can also find outdoor adventures there, too. If you're looking for the perfect place to explore nature when visiting Wilmington, you'll want to make a visit to Brandywine Creek State Park. Don't confuse that with Brandywine Park — Delaware's largest urban park that lies within its capital city. That's a nice spot too and is home to the state's only zoo, however, about 15 minutes away is the state park that is full of rolling meadows, forests, and aquatic adventures.

Brandywine Creek State Park is a great place to have fun on the water or take a stroll on the trails. One Google review said, "The park is great for families, with plenty of open spaces, picnic spots, and chances to see birds and wildlife. It's peaceful and a great place for a hike, a walk, or just to enjoy nature."

There are a couple of airlines that fly into Wilmington Airport (ILG) but the park is only about 30 minutes away from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). That airport offers more commercial flights, so you may find it easier to find a flight into there. If you're staying for a few days, you won't find a shortage of places to stay in Wilmington.