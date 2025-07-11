Just Outside Wilmington Is Delaware's Sprawling State Park Brimming With Birdlife And Scenic Trails
Wilmington is one of the most affordable weekend getaways in Delaware and has a lot to offer those who make the trek there. Visitors can find historic sites, museums, and just like the rest of Delaware, tax-free shopping. Even though it's Delaware's most populous city, you can also find outdoor adventures there, too. If you're looking for the perfect place to explore nature when visiting Wilmington, you'll want to make a visit to Brandywine Creek State Park. Don't confuse that with Brandywine Park — Delaware's largest urban park that lies within its capital city. That's a nice spot too and is home to the state's only zoo, however, about 15 minutes away is the state park that is full of rolling meadows, forests, and aquatic adventures.
Brandywine Creek State Park is a great place to have fun on the water or take a stroll on the trails. One Google review said, "The park is great for families, with plenty of open spaces, picnic spots, and chances to see birds and wildlife. It's peaceful and a great place for a hike, a walk, or just to enjoy nature."
There are a couple of airlines that fly into Wilmington Airport (ILG) but the park is only about 30 minutes away from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). That airport offers more commercial flights, so you may find it easier to find a flight into there. If you're staying for a few days, you won't find a shortage of places to stay in Wilmington.
Outdoor adventures at Brandywine Creek State Park
You can't come to Brandywine Creek State Park without enjoying Brandywine Creek. Visitors enjoy grabbing a tube or kayak and hitting the water. Anglers love dropping a line in the creek to try to catch smallmouth bass, bluegill, and crappie. You can also fish for trout in Wilson Run.
Visitors will also find four trails at Brandywine Creek State Park that are perfect for hiking or biking: the Brandywine, Creekside, Hidden Pond, and Rocky Run. All are less than 3 miles and are rated easy to moderate. Some are also handicap accessible, making it possible for everyone to enjoy the great outdoors. One Tripadvisor reviewer shared their experience on the trails, saying, "I have walked here many times and I am not disappointed. I love the fact that you can access the trails from several locations and can take it at your own pace. There is something for almost all fitness levels here."
During the warmer months, you can also enjoy disc golf and geocaching, but this park offers fun all year. When it snows, Hawk Watch Hill becomes a mecca for sledding. Cross-country skiing is popular here too after a snowfall.
Brandywine Creek State Park is also a great place for birdwatching
Make sure you pack your binoculars because Brandywine Creek State Park is one of Delaware's prime spots for birdwatching. It is listed as one of the 27 spots on the Delaware Birding Trail and you can spot over 200 species there — including wood ducks, yellow-billed cuckoos, barred owls, pileated woodpeckers, and hawks. While some make the park their year-round home, you can also get the added bonus of seeing migrating songbirds in spring and fall.
In addition to Brandywine Creek State Park, Delaware offers many great spots for birdwatching and has over four hundred species that call the state home. If you're looking to check birds off of your life list, you may also want to check out Holts Landing State Park — Delaware's smallest state park, and Burton Island- an under-the-radar island brimming with unique birds. If you want to look for birds from the comfort of your own car, you can also check out Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge that has a 12-mile route you can drive along, in addition to trails and observation towers. Whether you're looking for a great time on a trail, dipping your feet in the creek, or spotting exciting birds, Brandywine Creek State Park is worth a visit.