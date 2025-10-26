One Of Georgia's Sweetest Travel Experiences Blends Buzzy Bees And Beach-Town Charm

Have you heard the buzz? Just outside of Savannah, Georgia, known for its southern food and picturesque streets, sits the headquarters of Savannah Bee Company, a brand built on ethically produced, mono-floral honey. And they have something extra sweet in store for tourists: bee garden tours.

Sure, there are plenty of unique travel experiences out there — from sleeping in ice rooms to traveling through volcanoes — but have you ever thought of visiting a working bee sanctuary? At Savannah Bee Company, the city noise is drowned out by the hum of pollinators as guests come face to face with thousands of honeybees in their natural habitat, with only a veil separating human from insect. While the company might be known for its award-winning honeys and in-store mead tastings, amidst the beach town charm, salty marshes and Spanish moss of coastal Georgia, the opportunity to learn about and observe working hives firsthand is what draws visitors into this unique tourism experience.

I know what you're thinking: nothing screams vacation like walking directly into a swarm of bees. But trust me, these educational and immersive tours get you out of the Savannah heat and humidity (which makes it worth it already) to teach you about the role that pollinators play in the food system and where your food actually comes from. During your visit, guests can better understand how ecosystems function outside of a grocery store aisle as they stick a finger directly into the honeycomb, taste raw honey straight from the hive, hold a living drone bee between their fingers, and, of course, pose for some pretty buzz-worthy photos. And, with a major expansion project underway, Savannah Bee Company is planning to make things bigger, better, and sweeter than ever before at their new location.