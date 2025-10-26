One Of Georgia's Sweetest Travel Experiences Blends Buzzy Bees And Beach-Town Charm
Have you heard the buzz? Just outside of Savannah, Georgia, known for its southern food and picturesque streets, sits the headquarters of Savannah Bee Company, a brand built on ethically produced, mono-floral honey. And they have something extra sweet in store for tourists: bee garden tours.
Sure, there are plenty of unique travel experiences out there — from sleeping in ice rooms to traveling through volcanoes — but have you ever thought of visiting a working bee sanctuary? At Savannah Bee Company, the city noise is drowned out by the hum of pollinators as guests come face to face with thousands of honeybees in their natural habitat, with only a veil separating human from insect. While the company might be known for its award-winning honeys and in-store mead tastings, amidst the beach town charm, salty marshes and Spanish moss of coastal Georgia, the opportunity to learn about and observe working hives firsthand is what draws visitors into this unique tourism experience.
I know what you're thinking: nothing screams vacation like walking directly into a swarm of bees. But trust me, these educational and immersive tours get you out of the Savannah heat and humidity (which makes it worth it already) to teach you about the role that pollinators play in the food system and where your food actually comes from. During your visit, guests can better understand how ecosystems function outside of a grocery store aisle as they stick a finger directly into the honeycomb, taste raw honey straight from the hive, hold a living drone bee between their fingers, and, of course, pose for some pretty buzz-worthy photos. And, with a major expansion project underway, Savannah Bee Company is planning to make things bigger, better, and sweeter than ever before at their new location.
The Bee Garden experience
When you visit the Savannah Bee Company, you enter through their retail shop where you can sample each of their honeys from around the world. Flavors include lavender honey from the fields of Spain, Acacia honey from the heart of Hungary, Orange Blossom honey from northern Mexico, and, my personal favorite, Tupelo honey from the swamplands of Georgia. The subtle flavor differences don't come from added ingredients, but from the singular type of flower that each hive visited. For adults, mead tastings offer a chance to sample different varieties of one of humanity's oldest alcoholic beverages.
However, the signature experience at this location is the Bee Garden Tour, which invites guests to put on their beekeeper gear and enter a working hive alongside knowledgeable, trained guides. The experience is both thrilling and surprisingly calming. The tour starts indoors, with an observation hive behind glass, where you can witness the organized chaos of honeybee societies. During this time, guests can also learn about the hierarchy of the hive, the role of the queen bee (which is fascinating), and the process of honey production in real time.
Next, the group will head outdoors to the bee garden. Don't worry, though: As it turns out, bees aren't really as interested in stinging tourists as you might think — they're too focused on doing their jobs! That said, if you do get stung, it's your lucky day, as you'll get to take home an "I got stung at Savannah Bee Co." T-shirt as a badge of honor.
New experiences on the horizon
The Savannah Bee Company headquarters is located on Wilmington Island, just 15 minutes from downtown Savannah, and about 40 minutes from the airport. But they have big plans brewing for a new immersive experience that's set to open in Spring 2026. The company purchased a 65,000-square-foot warehouse that they are transforming into a new fulfillment center, retail space, and educational bee farm, as well as an in-depth educational experience that will go a step beyond the tours at Wilmington Island.
The new location in West Savannah will include experiences like yoga sessions, more outdoor bee gardens, and interactive projection rooms that teach visitors about the coevolutionary story of bees and flora. Whether you visit the new location or the original, make sure to try out the bee hut — a wooden A-frame structure with hives built underneath and a protective screen that keeps them from entering. Inside, you'll have a chance to lie above the hives and relax, taking in the sounds, smells, and vibrations of the bees. It's said to calm your nervous system, reduce anxiety, and promote meditative relaxation. Think of it like nature's sound bath.
Savannah Bee Company's bee tours are located alongside other coastal Georgia attractions like nearby Tybee Island, a laid-back beachy resort getaway. This makes it easier for tourists to fit a bee education experience into their itinerary without choosing between beach time and bee time. So get ready to suit up, step into a working hive, and leave with honey on your fingers and a newfound appreciation for the tiny creatures responsible for pollinating a third of our global food supply.