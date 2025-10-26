Nebraska's Largest City Is A Midwestern Mecca For Indie Eats, Quirky Art, And Riverside Trails
While the Midwest may conjure up images of flat roads, small towns, and cornfields, those who have been to Omaha — Nebraska's largest city— know that it is a thriving destination filled with vibrant art and music, a trending culinary scene, and picturesque natural wonders. This Midwestern mecca has embraced its quirky side to become a destination that is generating buzz across the U.S. In fact, 14.7 million travelers visited the city in 2024, a nearly 3% increase from the year before.
The appeal lies not only in the rooftop bars, eclectic galleries, historic theaters, and riverside trails, but also in Omaha's ability to immerse visitors in the welcoming local community. The comprehensive We Make Omaha campaign is paving the way forward with a 20-year plan to further enhance economic development, public health, arts and culture, outdoor spaces, and more, all in an effort to improve the city for residents and tourists alike.
Arrive in Omaha by car along I-80 or fly into Eppley Airfield, located less than three and a half miles from the downtown area. Although the airport has traditionally only welcomed domestic flights, an expansion is currently underway to add international gates as well as a customs area. These upgrades will only make Omaha more accessible to global travelers looking for an underrated destination in America's Heartland.
Omaha's most delicious dining destinations
The relaxed nature of the Midwest makes it easy to explore. Take short trips out to nearby Ashland, a quaint city with local art, cider houses, and scenic parks, or Council Bluffs, Iowa's wildly underrated city that blends lively casinos with trails, riverfront parks, and outdoor adventure. But it's Omaha where you'll find a culinary scene that is sure to impress.
Indie eats are flourishing in Omaha's Benson neighborhood. Visit Taco Co. to sample tacos with a puffy shell, originally created by the chef's grandmother, or sip cocktails like the Co. CapriSun or Co. Frosé, served in Instagrammable pouches. The whimsical Edge of the Universe cafe, also in Benson, offers rotating themes for immersive dining. Elsewhere, try Pitch Pizza, a coal-fired restaurant plating everything from a Thai pizza with peanut sauce to baby back ribs paired with peach, or Bouillon, a French market-inspired eatery.
For a classic steakhouse experience, stop by The Drover, a rustic icon serving premium Angus steaks marinated in whiskey. Midwest charm also abounds at M's Pub in the Old Market neighborhood, which draws diners in with a green marble bar, luxe industrial design, and beloved signature M's Renowned Baked Dishes featuring shrimp, mushrooms, beef tips, or escargot broiled with Havarti cheese and garlic butter. Head to The Homy Inn, a quirky dive bar with Champagne on tap, for drinks, or grab dessert at Coneflower Creamery, a farm-to-cone ice cream shop with unique flavor options.
Where to view art, listen to music, and explore the outdoors in Omaha
Beyond the plate, Omaha enchants with attractions like The Durham Museum, housed in a historic train station; a Midwest zoo with the world's largest indoor desert; and the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, where you can stand with one foot in Nebraska and the other in Iowa. But look deeper and you'll discover a city brimming with creativity.
As you wander the city, you'll find art simply abounds. Discover an array of murals adorning the walls in South Omaha or step into unpretentious, community-driven galleries to view ever-changing exhibits. Travelers can visit the Hot Shops Art Center to try glassblowing, urban sketching, bronze casting, stained glass, and pottery throwing. Omaha also hosts the First Friday Downtown Omaha Art Walk each month. Independent record label Saddle Creek launched in Omaha in the 1990s, and the city has held onto that homegrown, DIY ethos ever since. On any given night, live music fills the air as you wander past the city's bars, lounges, and theaters.
By day, take in the region's unexpected natural beauty. The Missouri River flows through the city, as seen from the 20-mile stretch of riverfront trails that line the downtown area and Heartland of America Park. This path also meanders past Gene Leahy Mall's water features and sculpture garden, as well as Lewis & Clark Landing, offering a beach with fire pits. In addition, nearby Standing Bear Lake and Wehrspann Lake each have waterside loop trails for moments of serenity.