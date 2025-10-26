Nebraska's Largest City Is A Midwestern Mecca For Indie Eats, Quirky Art, And Riverside Trails

While the Midwest may conjure up images of flat roads, small towns, and cornfields, those who have been to Omaha — Nebraska's largest city— know that it is a thriving destination filled with vibrant art and music, a trending culinary scene, and picturesque natural wonders. This Midwestern mecca has embraced its quirky side to become a destination that is generating buzz across the U.S. In fact, 14.7 million travelers visited the city in 2024, a nearly 3% increase from the year before.

The appeal lies not only in the rooftop bars, eclectic galleries, historic theaters, and riverside trails, but also in Omaha's ability to immerse visitors in the welcoming local community. The comprehensive We Make Omaha campaign is paving the way forward with a 20-year plan to further enhance economic development, public health, arts and culture, outdoor spaces, and more, all in an effort to improve the city for residents and tourists alike.

Arrive in Omaha by car along I-80 or fly into Eppley Airfield, located less than three and a half miles from the downtown area. Although the airport has traditionally only welcomed domestic flights, an expansion is currently underway to add international gates as well as a customs area. These upgrades will only make Omaha more accessible to global travelers looking for an underrated destination in America's Heartland.