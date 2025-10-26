Situated South Of Reno Is A Hidden Nevada Fishing Oasis With Trout-Rich Rivers And Mellow Camping
Reno, also known as the "Biggest Little City," is a walkable hub of food, art, and outdoor fun, and has plenty to explore in the surrounding areas, including smaller cities and towns like Dayton, Nevada. Located about 40 minutes from Reno and 20 minutes from Carson City, the city of Dayton has the feel of a frontier town teeming with adventure. Once a Pony Express stop, the town officially formed in 1861, making it one of the oldest in Nevada. Today, it still boasts river views, vibrant streets, and Old West vibes. Visitors can experience the Sutro Tunnel, a mining drainage tunnel, which has been painstakingly rebuilt and restored. Or, for another peek into the past, the Dayton Museum is housed in a historic schoolhouse.
In the heart of the historic city at the base of the Virginia Range is Dayton State Park, a lesser-known gem that makes a perfect getaway for outdoor enthusiasts and history buffs. Perched along the shores of the Carson River, Dayton State Park has a fascinating history of the mining industry, with architectural remains from this era. The park is known for its fantastic trout fishing, peaceful campsites, and picnic area for an escape into natural surroundings.
Things to do in Dayton State Park
Dayton State Park is made up of 160 acres of desert ecosystems, and if you're lucky, you might witness the occasional fox, hawk, or coyote. The main draw of the park is the remains of Rock Point Mill, which was built in 1861 to process silver and operated until 1882, when it was destroyed by a series of fires and rebuilt. Original stone retaining walls remain, along with water storage tanks and other elements of the mill.
Camping is available for tents and RVs, offering picnic tables, barbecues, and enough space for rigs up to 34 feet long. However, there are only 10 campsites, so plan ahead to ensure you get a spot. Two quick hikes are available from the campground to the Carson River and the Rock Mill Site, and several picnic areas are scattered throughout the park. Fishing at the park is catch-and-release, with trout, walleye, white bass, and other species commonly found in the river. Other popular activities include birdwatching, geocaching, kayaking, and canoeing.
Dayton State Park is less than a mile from the main business district of Dayton, and U.S. Route 50 cuts through the park, making it easily accessible. Rental cars are available at Reno-Tahoe International Airport, which is about a 40-minute drive to Dayton State Park and is serviced by several major airlines. If you decide to stay in Reno and want to take a break from the casinos and nightlife, check out the Hunter Creek trail, which has unmatched waterfall views and is located just outside of Reno. Another fun, weird attraction in Dayton is the Republic of Molossia, a self-proclaimed micronation with a "customs" center that travelers can visit (but must not show up unannounced).