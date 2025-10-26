Situated South Of Reno Is A Hidden Nevada Fishing Oasis With Trout-Rich Rivers And Mellow Camping

Dayton State Park is made up of 160 acres of desert ecosystems, and if you're lucky, you might witness the occasional fox, hawk, or coyote. The main draw of the park is the remains of Rock Point Mill, which was built in 1861 to process silver and operated until 1882, when it was destroyed by a series of fires and rebuilt. Original stone retaining walls remain, along with water storage tanks and other elements of the mill.

Camping is available for tents and RVs, offering picnic tables, barbecues, and enough space for rigs up to 34 feet long. However, there are only 10 campsites, so plan ahead to ensure you get a spot. Two quick hikes are available from the campground to the Carson River and the Rock Mill Site, and several picnic areas are scattered throughout the park. Fishing at the park is catch-and-release, with trout, walleye, white bass, and other species commonly found in the river. Other popular activities include birdwatching, geocaching, kayaking, and canoeing.

Dayton State Park is less than a mile from the main business district of Dayton, and U.S. Route 50 cuts through the park, making it easily accessible. Rental cars are available at Reno-Tahoe International Airport, which is about a 40-minute drive to Dayton State Park and is serviced by several major airlines. If you decide to stay in Reno and want to take a break from the casinos and nightlife, check out the Hunter Creek trail, which has unmatched waterfall views and is located just outside of Reno. Another fun, weird attraction in Dayton is the Republic of Molossia, a self-proclaimed micronation with a "customs" center that travelers can visit (but must not show up unannounced).