One Of America's Most Scenic Train Rides Passes Through A New York Region Full Of Lakes And Vibrant Forests
Away from the bright lights and towering skyscrapers of the big city, New York's landscape shifts. Verdant forests blanket the rolling hills, and glistening lakes create the most magnificent valley scenery to flip the perspective entirely from the busy urban center of Manhattan. This is one of New York's best mountain getaways, boasting true wilderness, the Adirondacks. Spanning a whopping 6 million acres, the Adirondacks boast panoramic vistas that draw millions of visitors to this swath of rugged beauty every year. However, if you don't want to hike (or drive) to soak these views, there's another incredible adventure that does the job.
Hop aboard the Amtrak Adirondack train, voted one of America's best scenic train rides by Visit USA Parks, and enjoy some of New York State's most captivating landscapes from a cushioned train seat. Bookended by New York City's Moynihan Train Hall and Montreal's Central Station, this route covers 380 miles and hits stops like Hudson, Saratoga Springs, and Ticonderoga along the way. Whether you're taking a journey between the two metropolises, looking to embrace the slow life in charming hamlets, or just enjoying the picture-perfect views as you curl up by the train window, this route travels daily (in both directions) and makes for a truly memorable experience.
At the time of writing, the Amtrak Adirondack train costs begin at $100 at the time of writing for the full New York to Montreal route, with prices fluctuating based on travel season and demand. The onboard accommodations include coach seats, but don't worry; they're nothing like the shrunk airplane coaches. The seats are wider and have extra legroom for comfort on longer rides. They can also recline and come with personal charging outlets and complimentary Wi-Fi, among other amenities, to help you enjoy the journey.
Plan your Amtrak Adirondack itinerary
The entire journey on the Amtrak Adirondack takes about 10 hours and covers 19 stations. These multiple stops give you the advantage of choosing places that interest you the most and creating an itinerary around them. From Albany's rich museums and pristine beaches to charming towns along the dazzling shores of Lake Champlain, like Port Henry, the diverse options bring the best and brightest of New York to your disposal. Better yet, you also get a slice of Canada. The bustling city of Montreal, nicknamed the "Paris of North America," is the last stop and beckons visitors with riverside walks, art galleries, and green spaces in its iconic landmark, Mount Royal Park.
Once you've picked the favorites, you can devise a schedule for yourself or consult an Amtrak Rail Expert to create a customized getaway aligning with your needs. Amtrak also has preset tours, like the Adirondack Fall Foliage Experience (prices begin at $739 per person at the time of writing), which includes guided sightseeing in New York City and Montreal and four nights of hotel accommodations. Another package, called the Adirondack Mountains and Eastern Canada, extends the adventure to Quebec City and costs $689 per person at the time of writing. Meals are limited on the packages, but when you're on the tracks, you can always hop to the cafe car for some delicious bites and sips. On Reddit's r/Amtrak subreddit, travelers say the mac & cheese, omelet bites, blueberry muffins, and Greek salads are worth a try.
The route also delivers a beautiful experience in and of itself. Regardless of whether you hop on for a summer jaunt or in autumn, when the region's dense concentration of leaf-changing deciduous trees transforms to shades of red, yellow, and gold, this ride brings scenery you won't forget anytime soon.