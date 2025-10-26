One Of America's Most Scenic Train Rides Passes Through A New York Region Full Of Lakes And Vibrant Forests

Away from the bright lights and towering skyscrapers of the big city, New York's landscape shifts. Verdant forests blanket the rolling hills, and glistening lakes create the most magnificent valley scenery to flip the perspective entirely from the busy urban center of Manhattan. This is one of New York's best mountain getaways, boasting true wilderness, the Adirondacks. Spanning a whopping 6 million acres, the Adirondacks boast panoramic vistas that draw millions of visitors to this swath of rugged beauty every year. However, if you don't want to hike (or drive) to soak these views, there's another incredible adventure that does the job.

Hop aboard the Amtrak Adirondack train, voted one of America's best scenic train rides by Visit USA Parks, and enjoy some of New York State's most captivating landscapes from a cushioned train seat. Bookended by New York City's Moynihan Train Hall and Montreal's Central Station, this route covers 380 miles and hits stops like Hudson, Saratoga Springs, and Ticonderoga along the way. Whether you're taking a journey between the two metropolises, looking to embrace the slow life in charming hamlets, or just enjoying the picture-perfect views as you curl up by the train window, this route travels daily (in both directions) and makes for a truly memorable experience.

At the time of writing, the Amtrak Adirondack train costs begin at $100 at the time of writing for the full New York to Montreal route, with prices fluctuating based on travel season and demand. The onboard accommodations include coach seats, but don't worry; they're nothing like the shrunk airplane coaches. The seats are wider and have extra legroom for comfort on longer rides. They can also recline and come with personal charging outlets and complimentary Wi-Fi, among other amenities, to help you enjoy the journey.