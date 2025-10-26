Between Memphis And Huntsville Is Mississippi's Unique City With Coca-Cola Fun And Vintage Charm
If you're looking to travel somewhere in Mississippi, you might assume the best spots are along the Mississippi River or the Gulf Coast, dotted with dazzling beaches perfect for a weekend getaway. While Mississippi's more popular destinations certainly have some incredible cities, scenery, and attractions, they're not the only places to get a taste of the Magnolia State. In fact, the northeastern corner of Mississippi is full of small towns, including one that is a must-visit for Coca-Cola lovers: welcome to Corinth.
Situated just south of the Tennessee border and close to the secluded Mississippi town of Tishomingo, Corinth is an ideal vacation spot for soda and vintage aficionados. Corinth city itself is charming and timeless, with sought-after shopping and Southern character. But for many travelers, the Corinth Coke Museum alone makes it worth visiting.
After learning about Coke's history and influence in the city of Corinth and the region as a whole, there's much more to see. You can roam local vintage shops and pick up a few items to make the journey even more memorable. So, pack the car, get your bottle openers ready, and get ready to crack open a cold one — it's time to uncover what makes Corinth, Mississippi, such a hidden gem.
Explore the Coke museum and shop around Corinth, Mississippi
If you're unfamiliar with the story of Coca-Cola, it all began in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1886. As the brand expanded and gained popularity, Southern cities began bottling and distributing Coke. In 1905, Avon Kenneth Weaver partnered with entrepreneur C.C. Clarke to open a bottling plant in Corinth, Mississippi. In 1907, Weaver & Clark were granted a Coca-Cola franchise, and the Weaver family has been involved in Coke operations ever since.
The best place to learn more about Coca-Cola's history and see how the bottling process evolved over more than a century is, as mentioned, the Corinth Coke Museum. It's home to numerous pieces of original Coca-Cola memorabilia plus vintage drink machines. The museum is located across the street from the bottling plant, and admission is free (at time of writing). It's open Monday through Friday, and is closed on weekends and major holidays such as Memorial Day and Labor Day. The Corinth Coke Museum is small and self-guided, but the memorabilia and history make it a worthy stop.
After a quick tour of the museum, you're free to explore the rest of the charming city of Corinth. For vintage lovers, the downtown area has multiple stores to find old-fashioned clothing, accessories, and souvenirs. You can easily spend an entire day browsing aisles at stores like the Cotton Seed Market for vintage furniture and decor, Hoochies Gifts and Accessories for unique souvenirs, or Cross City Collectibles for hard-to-find items from bygone eras. There's even an Old Time Soda shop if you want to taste vintage sodas and candies. Alternatively, you can add Corinth to a Coca-Cola road trip, as there are other cities in the region where the brand has left an indelible mark, such as Vicksburg, Mississippi, Columbus, Georgia, and, of course, Atlanta's World of Coca-Cola.