Between Memphis And Huntsville Is Mississippi's Unique City With Coca-Cola Fun And Vintage Charm

If you're looking to travel somewhere in Mississippi, you might assume the best spots are along the Mississippi River or the Gulf Coast, dotted with dazzling beaches perfect for a weekend getaway. While Mississippi's more popular destinations certainly have some incredible cities, scenery, and attractions, they're not the only places to get a taste of the Magnolia State. In fact, the northeastern corner of Mississippi is full of small towns, including one that is a must-visit for Coca-Cola lovers: welcome to Corinth.

Situated just south of the Tennessee border and close to the secluded Mississippi town of Tishomingo, Corinth is an ideal vacation spot for soda and vintage aficionados. Corinth city itself is charming and timeless, with sought-after shopping and Southern character. But for many travelers, the Corinth Coke Museum alone makes it worth visiting.

After learning about Coke's history and influence in the city of Corinth and the region as a whole, there's much more to see. You can roam local vintage shops and pick up a few items to make the journey even more memorable. So, pack the car, get your bottle openers ready, and get ready to crack open a cold one — it's time to uncover what makes Corinth, Mississippi, such a hidden gem.