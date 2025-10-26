Massachusetts' 'Asparagus Capital' Is A Rural Town With Summit Trails, Historic Museums, And Farmers' Markets

In Hadley, Massachusetts, nature calls in more ways than one. Its scenic farmland and summit trails practically shout for attention, inviting hikers and wanderers to explore their beauty. Yet, Hadley is not just known for its trails; it is also the global homeland of the vegetable that, somewhat comically, reminds the human body when it's been eaten in a rather pungent manner. This odd quirk is embraced with pride in the farm town that wears its title, the "Asparagus Capital of the World," like a badge of honor. For nearly a century, this rural pocket of the Connecticut River Valley has produced 80% of the so-called Bay State's prized crop.

Just 45 minutes by car from its nearest international airport in Hartford, the endearing farm town can also serve as a perfect addendum to a trip to nearby Springfield in the Pioneer Valley, or a detox from the artsy, bustling neighborhoods of Boston around a two-hour drive away. Although its green plant is often the focus at its markets, festivals, and farms, Hadley also offers museums, such as the Porter-Phelps-Huntington House Museum, which are definitely worth a visit.