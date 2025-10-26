Minnesota's City With Scenic Lakes, Camping Spots, And A Charming Main Street Is A Midwest Gem
Minnesota is known as the land of 10,000 lakes. While it may not have exactly that many, the state's ten largest inland lakes collectively have more than 825,000 acres of surface area. Given this fact, the state has a multitude of lakeside towns, such as Excelsior on the banks of Lake Minnetonka or Grand Portage on the shores of Lake Superior. It's far more challenging to find a Minnesota city that has not just lakes but also scenic camping spots and a charming Main Street, but the hidden Midwestern gem of Crosby fits the bill perfectly.
About 125 miles north of Minneapolis and nestled on the shores of Serpent Lake, the small town with just 2,360 residents (per the 2020 census) prides itself on being a welcoming community to both locals and visitors, especially those who appreciate a slower pace of life. If you're heading to Crosby for some R&R, the closest airport is Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport, just 14 miles away, whereas Duluth International Airport is 105 miles away and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is 137 miles away.
Camping opportunities and other rustic stays abound in and around Crosby. Red Rider Resort has 4 RV sites for 20- to 24-foot RVs along with 10 tent sites. The RV sites have electrical hookups (water is not available), and there is an onsite dump station. Most of the tent sites are large enough for two tents, and they have charcoal grills, fire rings with cooking grills, and picnic tables. Cuyuna Range Campground in nearby Cuyuna (around 3.5 miles away) offers 17 wooded sites that can handle RVs up to 50 feet long with full hookups and privacy. There are no bathrooms or shower houses, and tent camping is not allowed. Looking for a place that is a little more "glamping" than camping? Cuyuna Cove, a blend of pristine scenery and modern comfort, is the perfect choice. Each of the five cabins and five bungalows offers all the comforts of home in the middle of nature.
Crosby is home to postcard-worthy lake views
Crosby is home to several lakes, including one of Minnesota's deepest lakes, Portsmouth Mine Lake. This is one of the 15 mine pit lakes within the Cuyuna State Recreation Area (1.3 miles from Crosby), which encompasses six natural lakes as well. Another gem in the area, Pennington Mine Lake, has some of the clearest water in the state. In fact, visitors can see down 50 feet, giving them the chance to view fish, underwater vegetation, and steep drop-offs into blue nothingness.
Kayaking and canoeing are popular ways to enjoy the lakes in the recreation area. While it's not the Caribbean, there are some surprisingly good snorkeling and diving opportunities in these bodies of water. The area is also known for its trout fishing; anglers routinely catch rainbow trout, brook trout, and brown trout. In fact, the lakes are stocked with around 50,000 brook and rainbow trout annually, making it more likely that you can reel in a trophy-sized fish. In total, the lakes found in the recreation area provide 25 miles of shoreline to enjoy.
Serpent Lake covers around 1,116 square acres and boasts 9 miles of lovely shoreline. The natural beauty surrounding the lake as well as its strikingly clear water draws locals and visitors alike, who come to enjoy kayaking and paddleboarding in addition to the stellar fishing. A special spot on the shores of Serpent Lake is the Crosby Memorial Park Beach, a great place to kick back and while away a summer day. You won't have to travel far to get here, as the park is just 2 blocks from Crosby's charming Main Street. The sandy beach at this park is great for building sandcastles, soaking up the sun, or simply relaxing and taking in the scenery. In addition, kids will love spending time on the park's playground and frolicking in the skateboard park, if that's their thing. Before you leave, get a selfie with Kanabec, a styrofoam serpent that embodies the spirit of the lake. The serpent statue is 25 feet long and 20 feet high, weighs 2,500 pounds, and sports more than 20 different colors on its bright body.
Explore Crosby's charming Main Street
Crosby is sometimes referred to as "adventure town," as it truly is an outdoor enthusiast's dream location. However, the town's Main Street provides its own kinds of adventures. Although Crosby is a small community, the food and drink options, along with the shopping opportunities rival those of much larger towns.
Cuyuna Brewing Company, a locally owned mom-and-pop brewery, is a veritable haven for beer lovers. There are a number of craft beers to choose from in the taproom, but heads up — deciding which one to try first may present a big problem. Beyond making great beer, the owners foster a welcoming environment and a spirit of friendship inside the bar. Their taproom is dog- and kid-friendly (root beer is on tap, too). If you get the munchies, you don't have to leave the brewery to get your Mexican fix. Just head into the adjoining Burritos California, where you can build your own jumbo burrito. Regarding other eateries, a must-try Main Street restaurant, North Country Cafe (open for breakfast and lunch), has some pretty impressive reviews: TripAdvisor (4.7), Yelp (4.5), and Google (4.6). One reviewer on Google remarked, "What a delight to stumble upon a spot that serves up hearty, homemade breakfasts ... both [dishes] were incredibly satisfying, with portions as generous as the charm of the place."
Ready for retail therapy? Main Street has plenty of shops. Perhaps the most unique store in town is the hidden gem, Nord Hus Scandinavian Goods. The owner draws upon her Norwegian heritage to meticulously curate her offerings, which range from baby gifts to Swedish pancake mix. Handcrafted goods from area artisans are featured in the shop as well.