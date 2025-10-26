Minnesota's City With Scenic Lakes, Camping Spots, And A Charming Main Street Is A Midwest Gem

Minnesota is known as the land of 10,000 lakes. While it may not have exactly that many, the state's ten largest inland lakes collectively have more than 825,000 acres of surface area. Given this fact, the state has a multitude of lakeside towns, such as Excelsior on the banks of Lake Minnetonka or Grand Portage on the shores of Lake Superior. It's far more challenging to find a Minnesota city that has not just lakes but also scenic camping spots and a charming Main Street, but the hidden Midwestern gem of Crosby fits the bill perfectly.

About 125 miles north of Minneapolis and nestled on the shores of Serpent Lake, the small town with just 2,360 residents (per the 2020 census) prides itself on being a welcoming community to both locals and visitors, especially those who appreciate a slower pace of life. If you're heading to Crosby for some R&R, the closest airport is Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport, just 14 miles away, whereas Duluth International Airport is 105 miles away and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is 137 miles away.

Camping opportunities and other rustic stays abound in and around Crosby. Red Rider Resort has 4 RV sites for 20- to 24-foot RVs along with 10 tent sites. The RV sites have electrical hookups (water is not available), and there is an onsite dump station. Most of the tent sites are large enough for two tents, and they have charcoal grills, fire rings with cooking grills, and picnic tables. Cuyuna Range Campground in nearby Cuyuna (around 3.5 miles away) offers 17 wooded sites that can handle RVs up to 50 feet long with full hookups and privacy. There are no bathrooms or shower houses, and tent camping is not allowed. Looking for a place that is a little more "glamping" than camping? Cuyuna Cove, a blend of pristine scenery and modern comfort, is the perfect choice. Each of the five cabins and five bungalows offers all the comforts of home in the middle of nature.