Washington's Delightfully Quirky City Outside Of Mount Rainier Blends Small Town Charm With Ethereal Beauty
Just under two hours outside of Mount Rainier, the "crown of the Pacific Northwest," is Zillah, one of Washington's best-kept secrets. Tucked in a rural corner of the Evergreen State and with a population of just over 3,000, Zillah was founded in 1892 as an agricultural community, a legacy that has continued today. The scenery surrounding Zillah is nothing short of stunning, with its many vineyards and rolling orchards. The town itself is full of quaint and quirky charm, with sights like the teapot gas station and some of the best wine in Washington.
From Seattle, you can reach Zillah in about 2.5 hours by car, making it the perfect easy getaway. Flying is also convenient, with Yakima Air Terminal less than 30 minutes from town and the Tri-Cities Airport around an hour away, which offers more flight options. To stay right in Zillah, the Best Western Plus Vintage Valley Inn is a 3-star hotel with a 4.5 rating on Google, offering amenities like free breakfast, free parking, and an indoor pool. For more luxurious accommodations, the family-run Zillah Lakes Inn offers waterfront charm and opportunities for fishing, golf, wildlife viewing, and boating. For those who want to extend their trip in the region, tack on a visit to Naches, the "gateway to the Cascades," and less than 40 minutes away by car.
Vineyards in Zillah, Washington
Nestled in the Yakima Valley, Zillah has been acclaimed for its produce since its inception — and today, the Yakima Valley boasts the largest variety of produce in the Pacific Northwest, with over 3,000 farms throughout the region, including the state's highest concentration of organic farms. Take advantage of some of Zillah's produce by checking out the local farm stands. Jones Farms, which has remained family-owned since the 1940s, is a favorite.
In the 1970s, Zillah introduced a new product into its repertoire — wine. Today, the Yakima Valley is a wine lover's dream with more sun than San Diego, and Zillah has dubbed itself the "Heart of Wine Country," with over 20 wineries in town and the surrounding Rattlesnake Hills area. Two Mountain Winery is a Zillah gem and is even the town's top attraction on Tripadvisor. Founded originally as Schmidt Orchards in 1951 before transitioning to a vineyard and winery in 2000, the acclaimed space offers tastings daily (reservations are recommended). La Pierre Farms and Winery, a tasting room and fruit market, has also become a Zillah staple since opening in 1985. For some of the most dazzling views in the region, head to J Bell Cellars, which includes not only a tasting room and vineyard, but a 5-acre lavender field.
Things to do in Zillah, Washington
Zillah's quirkiest feature is, without a doubt, its teapot-shaped gas station, although there's a scandalous story behind it. In 1922, control of naval oil reserves at Teapot Dome, Wyoming, and Elk Hills, California, was illegally leased to independent oil operators, an incident that became cemented in history as the "Teapot Dome Scandal." The teapot, created that same year in response to the scandal, is open for limited hours from April until September.
You'll also find a number of charming, one-of-a-kind dining options and local businesses in town, like Buhrmaster Baking, which uses locally sourced ingredients for its delectable array of bread, biscuits, and cookies. Dining at The Chophouse Restaurant, housed in a 1920 fruit warehouse that also hosts furniture auctions, also can't be missed. Hoptown is another local favorite that's known for its wood-fired pizzas alongside craft beers and wines straight from the Yakima Valley. And no trip to Zillah is complete without a meal at The Squeeze Inn, a cozy diner that got its start in 1932, and is open Thursdays through Saturdays for dinner as well as Saturday mornings for breakfast.
Don't overlook the Yakama Nation Cultural Center, either, which is technically just a few minutes outside of Zillah in Toppenish, Washington. Dedicated to the history and culture of the Yakama Nation, the cultural center houses a museum, a theater, and a library, as well as a gift shop that sells goods from First Nations artisans, with an additional space for exhibitions or performances. Hours and fees vary for each space, but regular adult admission to the museum is $6.