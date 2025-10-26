Washington's Delightfully Quirky City Outside Of Mount Rainier Blends Small Town Charm With Ethereal Beauty

Just under two hours outside of Mount Rainier, the "crown of the Pacific Northwest," is Zillah, one of Washington's best-kept secrets. Tucked in a rural corner of the Evergreen State and with a population of just over 3,000, Zillah was founded in 1892 as an agricultural community, a legacy that has continued today. The scenery surrounding Zillah is nothing short of stunning, with its many vineyards and rolling orchards. The town itself is full of quaint and quirky charm, with sights like the teapot gas station and some of the best wine in Washington.

From Seattle, you can reach Zillah in about 2.5 hours by car, making it the perfect easy getaway. Flying is also convenient, with Yakima Air Terminal less than 30 minutes from town and the Tri-Cities Airport around an hour away, which offers more flight options. To stay right in Zillah, the Best Western Plus Vintage Valley Inn is a 3-star hotel with a 4.5 rating on Google, offering amenities like free breakfast, free parking, and an indoor pool. For more luxurious accommodations, the family-run Zillah Lakes Inn offers waterfront charm and opportunities for fishing, golf, wildlife viewing, and boating. For those who want to extend their trip in the region, tack on a visit to Naches, the "gateway to the Cascades," and less than 40 minutes away by car.