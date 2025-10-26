This Tiny Volunteer-Run Yukon Ski Resort Is Ranked As Canada's Best Hidden Gem For Avoiding Crowds

There are many ways to get the most out of a ski holiday. Some people want miles of black slopes and powdery off-piste tracks to carve down at speed, others prefer slaloming lazily from one rest hut to the next. Similarly, there are "skiers" who prefer to spend most of their time drinking crisp lagers in a cozy chalet, and those who use the hobby as a chance to see the world — maybe visit one of those bucket list European ski destinations that's surprisingly affordable.

But skiers are pretty much united in their distaste for one thing: long lines at the ski lifts (and at the bar). Which is all the more reason to seek out resorts where overcrowding has yet to become an issue. One such location, Mt. Maichen Ski Hill in the Yukon, has just been voted Canada's best hidden gem.

Canada has some of the world's best-in-class ski resorts, so it's justifiable that keen skiers would prioritize visiting Whistler, the poster child for Canadian ski towns, or Sun Peaks, the second-largest ski resort in the country. But you could do worse than hitting the slopes of Mt. Maichen. One of the hundreds of family-owned, volunteer-run ski resorts spread throughout the vastness of rural Canada, Mt. Maichen topped a Jackpot City study of 173 Canadian ski resorts. The goal was to find those that deliver the highest quality experiences without the crowds.