This Tiny Volunteer-Run Yukon Ski Resort Is Ranked As Canada's Best Hidden Gem For Avoiding Crowds
There are many ways to get the most out of a ski holiday. Some people want miles of black slopes and powdery off-piste tracks to carve down at speed, others prefer slaloming lazily from one rest hut to the next. Similarly, there are "skiers" who prefer to spend most of their time drinking crisp lagers in a cozy chalet, and those who use the hobby as a chance to see the world — maybe visit one of those bucket list European ski destinations that's surprisingly affordable.
But skiers are pretty much united in their distaste for one thing: long lines at the ski lifts (and at the bar). Which is all the more reason to seek out resorts where overcrowding has yet to become an issue. One such location, Mt. Maichen Ski Hill in the Yukon, has just been voted Canada's best hidden gem.
Canada has some of the world's best-in-class ski resorts, so it's justifiable that keen skiers would prioritize visiting Whistler, the poster child for Canadian ski towns, or Sun Peaks, the second-largest ski resort in the country. But you could do worse than hitting the slopes of Mt. Maichen. One of the hundreds of family-owned, volunteer-run ski resorts spread throughout the vastness of rural Canada, Mt. Maichen topped a Jackpot City study of 173 Canadian ski resorts. The goal was to find those that deliver the highest quality experiences without the crowds.
The slopes of Mt. Maichen
Jackpot City determined its rankings using two key criteria: high overall online ratings, but relatively few review counts. At the time of writing, Mt. Maichen still only has nine Google reviews — so we can extrapolate that not many people ski there — yet its ratings are overwhelmingly positive, averaging 4.9 out of 5 stars. Rounding out the top three on Jackpot City's list were Menihek Nordic Ski Club in Labrador (second) and Thunderhill Ski Area in Manitoba (third).
Located next to the town of Watson Lake, a few miles north of the British Columbia border, Mt. Maichen is diminutive when compared to the great resorts of B.C. and Alberta. But it still offers something to skiers of every ability, with two T-bar lifts, nine groomed runs (the longest of which is just under a mile), a ski school, rental equipment, cross-country tracks, and a chalet that can accommodate up to 100 guests. This is all the more impressive when you consider that it's run by a team of volunteers — especially as the costs of skiing become increasingly prohibitive. Add to that the quietude of the slopes and the awesome views you'll get of Watson Lake from the top of Mt. Maichen, and it becomes pretty clear why this resort is so highly regarded by the lucky few who know of its existence.
Watson Lake Airport (YQH), only a 10-minute drive away, is the closest airport to Mt. Maichen Ski Hill. The nearest major city is Whitehorse, the capital of the Yukon and a scenic town with a rich gold rush history. It's about five hours away by car. The airport here, Whitehorse International Airport (YXY), is the main transport hub of the region.