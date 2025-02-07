An Uncrowded Family-Friendly Ski Resort Is The Second Largest In All Of Canada
While Canada's largest ski area is Whistler-Blackcomb (which is just as fun in summer as it is in winter) in British Columbia, the second largest in the country is Sun Peaks Resort. With a total of 4,270 skiable acres, it's a delightfully uncrowded destination offering fun for the whole family.
Its over 130 runs traverse three peaks, so you're not going to feel like you're fighting for space on the mountain. Plus, Sun Peaks' location near the remote Kamloops is generally off the beaten path for winter adventurers from the Vancouver area. That's another big part of why you can expect short lift lines when you're there, even on weekends or holidays.
It takes 4.5 hours to drive from Vancouver, or you can get flights from the city to Kamloops, which takes between 50 and 90 minutes, depending on the airline. From Kamloops, it's about a 50-minute drive to the resort, and there are a number of shuttle operators that can get you up to the mountain.
Sun Peaks has fun winter activities for everyone
Sun Peaks Resort really has something for everyone. There's a mix of terrain from beginner to expert accessible from 13 lifts, as well as a terrain park, backcountry ski area, and cross-country trails. Whether you want to learn how to ski and snowboard or simply hone your skills, the Sun Peaks Sports School has you covered. It has both private and group classes for all ages.
For those wondering whether to get an Epic, Ikon, or Indy ski season pass, if you're planning to ski at Sun Peaks a lot, you'll want the Ikon Pass. If you're buying a day pass, it's often cheaper to get it online ahead of time compared to in person. For an adult all-day pass, expect to pay between $75 and $125, depending on the exchange rate and day you visit.
Along with skiing and snowboarding, there are plenty of other fun winter activities for all ages to enjoy here. There's dog sledding, guided ice fishing, snowshoeing, ice skating, horse-drawn sleigh rides, and tubing. For those who like to get a massage and relax on vacation (or those who need to rejuvenate their sore legs after skiing), there are a few different massage therapy spots in this small mountain village.
Sun Peaks après ski and where to stay
What would a day on the slopes be without some fun après ski spots? Sun Peaks Resort has started a tradition of ringing a bell at 3 p.m. to signal that it's time for the après. One beloved spot to relax after your ski day is Bottoms Bar and Grill, often deemed "the local's living room." It has rotating drink specials throughout the week, and the nachos are a go-to order for regulars. The bar is open late until 1 a.m. every day (except Sunday, when it's open until midnight). Cahilty Creek Kitchen and Tap Room has local beers and cider on tap, along with breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
There are six lodges and hotels in the heart of Sun Peaks, which are all ski-in/ski-out accommodations. For four-star luxury, stay at the Sun Peaks Grand Hotel. The 200-room hotel has hot tubs, a sauna, a restaurant, and more. If you want a quieter stay, the Hearthstone Lodge has 70 rooms ranging from studios to family suites, all of which have a fireplace and a mini kitchen area.
If you've fallen in love with skiing in British Columbia, Sun Peaks isn't the only hidden gem ski resort to check out. Other good options include Mt. Seymour Ski Resort just outside Vancouver and SilverStar Mountain Resort near Kelowna.