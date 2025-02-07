An Uncrowded Family-Friendly Ski Resort Is The Second Largest In All Of Canada

While Canada's largest ski area is Whistler-Blackcomb (which is just as fun in summer as it is in winter) in British Columbia, the second largest in the country is Sun Peaks Resort. With a total of 4,270 skiable acres, it's a delightfully uncrowded destination offering fun for the whole family.

Its over 130 runs traverse three peaks, so you're not going to feel like you're fighting for space on the mountain. Plus, Sun Peaks' location near the remote Kamloops is generally off the beaten path for winter adventurers from the Vancouver area. That's another big part of why you can expect short lift lines when you're there, even on weekends or holidays.

It takes 4.5 hours to drive from Vancouver, or you can get flights from the city to Kamloops, which takes between 50 and 90 minutes, depending on the airline. From Kamloops, it's about a 50-minute drive to the resort, and there are a number of shuttle operators that can get you up to the mountain.