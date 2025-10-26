Washington's Underrated National Forest Boasts An Easy-To-Access Waterfall With An 88 Foot Drop

Nooksack Falls is a perfect stop on your Mount Baker Scenic Byway adventure, as it's so easy to access. It's just a short walk from the parking lot to see the waterfall. Nooksack Falls drops 88 feet down the North Fork Nooksack River in a rocky canyon, surrounded by forest; there's also a natural pool at the bottom. It's a gorgeous sight to see, with the water rushing over the steep rocky wall.

The waterfall was used as a film location in the 1978 movie "The Deer Hunter," starring Robert De Niro and Christopher Walken. Remember that the edge is fenced off here for a reason. The area beyond the barrier is dangerous, and there is no safe way to reach the bottom of the falls – 11 people have died here, including a climber as recently as April 2025.

There's more amazing scenery to see on the Mount Baker Scenic Byway. Carry on past Nooksack Falls to Artist Point — it's a 35- to 40-minute drive, and the area is only open for a short period in the summer due to snowfall during the rest of the year. There are a number of hikes you can do at Artist Point, or you can just soak up the awe-inspiring views. If you want to experience more of the natural beauty of the Evergreen State, explore some of the region's prettiest mountains and lakes by road tripping on the iconic Cascade Loop.