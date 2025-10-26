On Ohio's Charming Waterfront Is A Small, Friendly Village With Peaceful River Fishing And Historical Sites

Nestled along the Muskingum River in Ohio is a small, waterfront village in Morgan County called Stockport where those who seek to remove themselves from the bustle of daily life can go to enjoy a quaint and friendly community. Stockport has a population of just under 600 residents; though it may be small, it's a wonderful destination to visit due to it's majestic waterfront that's great for scenic views, fishing, and boating. There are also historical sites, including the Stockport Mill Inn and Big Bottom Memorial Park, which are excellent places for travelers to learn about the town.

For those looking for some peaceful river fishing, Muskingum River is perfect for you. Filled with catfish, saugeye, and bass, the Muskingum River is a major river that spans nearly 112 miles and has many locks (structures that help raise or lower boats), dams, and canals (all of which were built mostly in the early 20th century). It's considered an engineering landmark because it's the first river to have a series of hand-operated locks and dams on it, making it a slackwater system. Fishing is allowed from boats as well as at the location of lock sites.

If you'd rather try other outdoor activities, such as bicycling or hiking, then Stockport has you covered. The Luke Chute Conservation Area is a nature preserve with 2 miles of walking trails. Visitors can enjoy picturesque scenery and bird watching along their hikes. The 1,440-mile Buckeye Trail passes through Stockport for those looking to hike part of the trail. Of course, it would be a quite a trek to hike the trail across the state, but it does lead to the midwest Mecca of art, shopping, and dining that is Dayton. If you're wanting to travel to Stockport, your best bet would be to fly to John Glenn Columbus International Airport, which is about 90 miles away.