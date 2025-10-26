On Ohio's Charming Waterfront Is A Small, Friendly Village With Peaceful River Fishing And Historical Sites
Nestled along the Muskingum River in Ohio is a small, waterfront village in Morgan County called Stockport where those who seek to remove themselves from the bustle of daily life can go to enjoy a quaint and friendly community. Stockport has a population of just under 600 residents; though it may be small, it's a wonderful destination to visit due to it's majestic waterfront that's great for scenic views, fishing, and boating. There are also historical sites, including the Stockport Mill Inn and Big Bottom Memorial Park, which are excellent places for travelers to learn about the town.
For those looking for some peaceful river fishing, Muskingum River is perfect for you. Filled with catfish, saugeye, and bass, the Muskingum River is a major river that spans nearly 112 miles and has many locks (structures that help raise or lower boats), dams, and canals (all of which were built mostly in the early 20th century). It's considered an engineering landmark because it's the first river to have a series of hand-operated locks and dams on it, making it a slackwater system. Fishing is allowed from boats as well as at the location of lock sites.
If you'd rather try other outdoor activities, such as bicycling or hiking, then Stockport has you covered. The Luke Chute Conservation Area is a nature preserve with 2 miles of walking trails. Visitors can enjoy picturesque scenery and bird watching along their hikes. The 1,440-mile Buckeye Trail passes through Stockport for those looking to hike part of the trail. Of course, it would be a quite a trek to hike the trail across the state, but it does lead to the midwest Mecca of art, shopping, and dining that is Dayton. If you're wanting to travel to Stockport, your best bet would be to fly to John Glenn Columbus International Airport, which is about 90 miles away.
Visit a historical tomb in Stockport
Ohio is riddled with locations perfect for any history buff, including the historic streets and cozy cafes of Tipp City. The village of Stockport is not only a friendly place for visitors, but history lovers can enjoy visiting the historical sites that the town has to offer. Captain Hook's Tombstone is a site worth visiting; it's the resting place of Isaac Newton Hook, a boat operator, captain, and engineer who lived along the Muskingum River in the 19th and early 20th centuries. He was one of the few who could say he not only constructed his own tomb, but died soon after completing it. He made sure his gravesite wouldn't be flooded under water by inscribing the flood level at the time on it. After his death, a flood unfortunately did run over his tomb.
Big Bottom Memorial Park is another historic site that visitors should put in their itinerary. After the American Revolution ended, the government began selling millions of acres of land to various companies. One of those companies was the Ohio Company of Associates. This company brought settlers to the land along the Muskingum River, and called it Big Bottom. Native Americans of the Delaware and Wyandot Tribes fought with settlers over the land, which sparked a war that lasted until 1794. The park is the site that commemorates the war and those fallen; a 12-foot marble obelisk and signs inform the public of those who died and what took place.
The one destination that is an absolute must-visit for anyone coming to Stockport is the Stockport Mill Inn, an inn and restaurant that has you covered in all areas of history, lodging, and dining. Built in 1906 as a grain and hydroelectric mill, what makes it so historically significant is that it's the only mill still standing on the Muskingum River.
Where to stay and eat in Stockport
If you're planning to stay the night at the Stockport Mill Inn, then you've made a great choice. There are a variety of rooms and suites, each one featuring a private balcony that gives the lodger a chance to take in the majestic sight of the Muskingum River. Reviewers on Tripadvisor love the inn for its friendly staff, large rooms, and overall relaxing vibe. There's even a Captain Hook Suite named after the previously mentioned Isaac Newton Hook. The suite, which rivals the Gatsby getaway with vintage charm in Canal Winchester, features a six-person spa, kitchenette, and an especially breathtaking private balcony called the "Eagle Watch" in the mill's cupola that's reached through a spiral staircase.
Since there are so few places to eat in the small village, the Stockport Mill Inn is also going to be your best choice for dining out. The restaurant is situated on the first floor of the inn and gives visitors the chance to dine out on the terrace and soak in views of the river and dam while eating home-cooked meals such as turkey, meatloaf, sweet potatoes, and a whoopie pie cake for dessert. One other option for dining out is Riviera Pizza, a perfect spot for those craving a good pizza. The restaurant serves up everything from cheese pizza to calzones, pasta, sandwiches, and even breakfast if you're an early bird wanting some eggs, French toast, or sausage gravy and biscuits.