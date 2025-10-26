Outside Buffalo Is New York's Small Town With Charming Artistic Trails And Scenic Lakeside Views
New York is home to gorgeous mountain ranges with tranquil lakes and rivers that beckon to city dwellers, outdoor lovers, and weekend travelers. While many flock to the towns along the Finger Lakes with highly acclaimed wineries, further west is another pocket of New York that remains off most travelers' radars. Carved from the glaciers during the Ice Age, the Chautauqua-Allegheny Region of Western New York is dotted with charming towns, picturesque lakes, farmlands, and rolling hills. It's the perfect break from a hectic week, and makes it easy to slow down and enjoy the natural surroundings.
Tucked away between Lake Erie, the city of Buffalo, and Allegany State Park (the largest state park in New York) is East Otto, a charming small town with an artistic edge. Visitors to the town can experience stunning lakeside views, a unique sculpture park, plus outdoor adventures like hiking, fishing, skiing, and camping in the surrounding areas. It's also situated on the Amish Trail, making it easy to find homemade farm goods like maple syrup and butter, handicrafts and quilts, and quality-made metal and wood artisan items.
Things to do in East Otto
Residents of Cattaraugus County often call the area the "Enchanted Mountains," which encompasses a cute college town with scenic hiking, canoeing, and biking trails. One of the unusual draws of East Otto is the Griffis Sculpture Park, a 450-acre park that's been showcases metal works since the 1960s. Visitors can observe more than 250 sculptures and explore hiking trails throughout, with original artwork scattered within the woods. The town is also home to a historical museum that dates back to the early 1900s, and there's a family-owned maple farm that sells homemade certified organic maple syrups, candies, and gift baskets.
Those interested in traditional camping can check out the East Otto State Forest, which has 14 campsites. Or, 30 minutes south is Allegany State Park, which has two campgrounds with different types of camping options, including tent camping and cabins. During the summer, the nearby Holiday Valley ski resort has a high-ropes challenge course, and HoliMont (a private ski resort) is home to mountain biking trails and disc golf. Be sure to check out HoliMont's full list of activities, as some are accessible even without membership. Both parks are located in Ellicottville, about 30 minutes from East Otto.
Planning your trip to East Otto
If you're flying in, Buffalo Niagara International Airport is the best option and is just under an hour's drive from East Otto. Alternatively, the Amtrak train stops in Buffalo, and from there, visitors can rent a car (they are readily available from the airport). The underrated city of Buffalo also makes a great overnight stay before or after your trip, and has a gorgeous waterfront and stunning botanical gardens.
Flying into Erie, Pennsylvania, is another option that takes about an hour and a half by car to reach East Otto. Although East Otto doesn't have much in the way of classic accommodations, RV campers will love Allegany Mountain Resort. It's set on a private 70-acre lake (Rainbow Lake) just six miles from town, and it's perfect for fishing and boating. There are several cozy, historic bed and breakfasts nearby as well, including several in Ellicottville, which also has chain hotels and lodging at the ski resorts.