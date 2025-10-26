Outside Buffalo Is New York's Small Town With Charming Artistic Trails And Scenic Lakeside Views

New York is home to gorgeous mountain ranges with tranquil lakes and rivers that beckon to city dwellers, outdoor lovers, and weekend travelers. While many flock to the towns along the Finger Lakes with highly acclaimed wineries, further west is another pocket of New York that remains off most travelers' radars. Carved from the glaciers during the Ice Age, the Chautauqua-Allegheny Region of Western New York is dotted with charming towns, picturesque lakes, farmlands, and rolling hills. It's the perfect break from a hectic week, and makes it easy to slow down and enjoy the natural surroundings.

Tucked away between Lake Erie, the city of Buffalo, and Allegany State Park (the largest state park in New York) is East Otto, a charming small town with an artistic edge. Visitors to the town can experience stunning lakeside views, a unique sculpture park, plus outdoor adventures like hiking, fishing, skiing, and camping in the surrounding areas. It's also situated on the Amish Trail, making it easy to find homemade farm goods like maple syrup and butter, handicrafts and quilts, and quality-made metal and wood artisan items.