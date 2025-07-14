New York's Cute College City Is Close To The Enchanted Mountains' Scenic Hiking, Canoeing, And Biking Trails

How many scenic mountain regions can you name in New York? Be it the mighty Adirondacks, which are an awe-inspiring gateway to the outdoors, or the Catskill Mountains' ski resort for family-friendly getaways, every range is a unique destination of its own. In the southwestern part of the state, Cattaraugus County likes to go by the "Enchanted Mountains of New York," and its cutest city yet, Olean, is a wonderful place to get active. Whether you bike to your morning classes, wander around its green spaces, or take advantage of kayaking and canoeing along the Allegheny River, this unassuming city can pique your curiosity with what it has in store.

The establishment of Olean dates back to 1802, when Adam Hoops and David Heuston acquired 20,000 acres of land on the banks of the Allegheny River. This was soon followed by opening the local post office, tavern, store, and other town amenities. Officially incorporated as a city in 1893, Olean became the largest in Cattaraugus County. With St. Bonaventure University founded in the city, it experienced growth in college student population — a branch of Jamestown Community College contributed to those numbers, too. Nowadays, Olean boasts riverfront charm that entices people from all walks of life.

You'll get to Olean sooner from Cleveland, Ohio, than from New York City — the former is three hours away, whereas the latter is a 5.5-hour drive. If you're flying to the city, book tickets to Buffalo Niagara International Airport, then hit the road for an hour and a half to arrive in Olean. You're all set for accommodation here — Fairfield Inn and Suites offers a comfortable stay, especially if you're in town to tour the campus. Other picks include Best Western Plus University Inn, Hampton Inn and Suites, and The Old Library Inn.