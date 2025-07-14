New York's Cute College City Is Close To The Enchanted Mountains' Scenic Hiking, Canoeing, And Biking Trails
How many scenic mountain regions can you name in New York? Be it the mighty Adirondacks, which are an awe-inspiring gateway to the outdoors, or the Catskill Mountains' ski resort for family-friendly getaways, every range is a unique destination of its own. In the southwestern part of the state, Cattaraugus County likes to go by the "Enchanted Mountains of New York," and its cutest city yet, Olean, is a wonderful place to get active. Whether you bike to your morning classes, wander around its green spaces, or take advantage of kayaking and canoeing along the Allegheny River, this unassuming city can pique your curiosity with what it has in store.
The establishment of Olean dates back to 1802, when Adam Hoops and David Heuston acquired 20,000 acres of land on the banks of the Allegheny River. This was soon followed by opening the local post office, tavern, store, and other town amenities. Officially incorporated as a city in 1893, Olean became the largest in Cattaraugus County. With St. Bonaventure University founded in the city, it experienced growth in college student population — a branch of Jamestown Community College contributed to those numbers, too. Nowadays, Olean boasts riverfront charm that entices people from all walks of life.
You'll get to Olean sooner from Cleveland, Ohio, than from New York City — the former is three hours away, whereas the latter is a 5.5-hour drive. If you're flying to the city, book tickets to Buffalo Niagara International Airport, then hit the road for an hour and a half to arrive in Olean. You're all set for accommodation here — Fairfield Inn and Suites offers a comfortable stay, especially if you're in town to tour the campus. Other picks include Best Western Plus University Inn, Hampton Inn and Suites, and The Old Library Inn.
Hike and bike your way around Olean
Rock City Park is one of the best-kept secrets in New York. This underrated attraction features dramatic geological formations similar to the ones at Panama Rocks Scenic Park. Often regarded as the Eighth Wonder of the World, this hidden gem gives you the opportunity to view a striking exposure of a quartz conglomerate, located 2,300 feet above sea level. The trail, although narrow in some sections, is easy to follow, with vistas of lush foliage, massive boulders, and mossy surfaces. After marveling at the unique rock outcroppings, make your way back to the park's museum to learn about their formation and how the Indigenous Seneca people lived in this region.
Those cycling on the Allegany River Valley Trail will ride past several points of interest. The 5.6-mile loop is a great way to see the St. Bonaventure University campus, discover forested tracks, and, of course, relish in the lovely riverside. You can access the route through Gargoyle Park or simply stop by for a short break from biking. The park is dotted with picnic areas, perfect for munching on a snack. Better yet, enjoy a round of disc golf at the 18-hole course before you hit the trail again.
You'll find a lot of people at the 15-acre Forness Park walking on the nature trails, practicing their baseball swing, or playing a friendly soccer match. Oak Hill Park is also popular during the summer months, when the city hosts its annual open-air concert series. Not to mention, Olean is your launching pad to Allegany State Park. The 65,000-acre haven is surrounded by towering peaks, verdant woodlands, and several lakes — meaning outdoor recreation is abundant. From hiking and mountain biking to swimming and horseback riding, there's always a path to explore.
Glide in a canoe, then visit local attractions
One of the best things to do in Olean is kayaking and canoeing on the Allegheny River. Experienced paddlers can try the 7-mile journey from Portville to Olean, which takes anywhere between three to five hours to complete. As leisurely as it is to drift along the Allegheny River, Olean actually takes kayaking and canoeing very seriously. In fact, the city has hosted multiple events throughout the year dedicated to the activity. Float the Allegheny is a non-timed regatta that brings people from all over the Enchanted Mountains, with a fun afterparty to celebrate their feats. The annual Tame the Tuna Regatta is another exciting race, where contestants have to launch their vessels from a creek in Bradford, Pennsylvania, all the way to the Allegheny River.
There are more ways to cool off in Olean. Franchot Pool may be a small park, but its wading pool is the ideal place to beat the heat. If you prefer to stay dry, work on your crossover dribbles at the basketball court or improve your soft toss skills on the baseball field. Kids can run around the playground or throw horseshoes in the pits — don't forget to check out the nine-hole disc golf course in the park.
The Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels is one of Olean's most imposing structures. Built in 1915, the Gothic Revival place of worship is characterized by two 120-foot towers flanking the facade. Inside, the basilica is adorned with colorful Munich-style windows and intricate stenciling of vine imagery. Whether religious or not, the church is worth admiring. With everything crossed off your to-do list, it's time for your next New York getaway — Batavia is a vibrant, artsy city only an hour and a half from Olean.