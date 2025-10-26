This Gorgeous Island In Idaho Is Home To A Historic Barn, Stunning Waterfalls, And An Annual Art Festival
Idaho might bring potatoes and farmland to mind, but this landlocked western state has so much more to offer, particularly for nature-lovers. From lava tubes, sand dunes, and starry skies in Arco to granite peaks, hot springs, and world-class climbing in Almo, the Gem State really is, well, full of underrated gems. And if you've got a taste for incredible views, rich history, and a vibrant creative culture, you need to add Ritter Island – situated in the aptly-named Magic Valley region — to your travel bucket list.
Located along the Snake River, within the bounds of Thousand Springs State Park in Southern Idaho, Ritter Island boasts beautiful waterfalls and makes for a memorable summertime excursion. Thousand Springs State Park comprises several units, of which Ritter Island is one. To get here, it's about a 90-minute drive from Boise. Enjoy the gorgeous 67-mile stretch that is the Thousand Springs Scenic Byway, and make a pit stop at the park's visitor center in the town of Hagerman to grab a map and other useful items before heading onward to Ritter Island.
Take in Ritter Island's magnificent views
Ritter Island's main attractions are its natural springs and waterfalls, which are a true sight to behold, and there are two particularly notable waterfalls that are not to be missed. First up is Lemmon Falls, which tumbles dramatically over a cliffside. For a panoramic view of it, hike the 1.5-mile trail to Bonnieview – or hop on a kayak or stand-up paddleboard and gaze up as you encircle the island by water. If you're looking for a less active way to enjoy the view, Lemmon Falls is also viewable from the island's parking area.
The second of Ritter Island's must-see waterfalls is the Minnie Miller Falls, which visitors should note will require a short walk to access. Wondering how it got its unique name? Minnie was a successful entrepreneur in the early 20th century who raised prize-winning Guernsey cattle on Ritter Island and established a dairy farm on the island as well. Today, the farm is a historic site managed by the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, and it's open to visitors. History buffs will love poking around the old barn, farmhouse, and various artifacts.
Get a dose of culture at the Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts
Nature isn't the only thing this area has going for it. While you may want to plan your visit to Thousand Springs State Park for the summer months, as Ritter Island is only open to the public from Memorial Day to Labor Day, September visitors are nonetheless in luck: late September sees the annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts right nearby.
The festival is organized by the Magic Valley Arts Council, and it features a packed weekend program of arts events – including painting workshops, exhibitions, film screenings, and two stages of live music – as well as food and drink vendors, wagon and boat rides, opportunities to learn about local history, and much more. Much like this unique music festival in Idaho's "Fiddle Capital of the World," the Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts is a perfect way to celebrate this vibrant region and its creative inhabitants. And, with plenty of kid-friendly activities, it's a great festival for the whole family to enjoy.