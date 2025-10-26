This Gorgeous Island In Idaho Is Home To A Historic Barn, Stunning Waterfalls, And An Annual Art Festival

Idaho might bring potatoes and farmland to mind, but this landlocked western state has so much more to offer, particularly for nature-lovers. From lava tubes, sand dunes, and starry skies in Arco to granite peaks, hot springs, and world-class climbing in Almo, the Gem State really is, well, full of underrated gems. And if you've got a taste for incredible views, rich history, and a vibrant creative culture, you need to add Ritter Island – situated in the aptly-named Magic Valley region — to your travel bucket list.

Located along the Snake River, within the bounds of Thousand Springs State Park in Southern Idaho, Ritter Island boasts beautiful waterfalls and makes for a memorable summertime excursion. Thousand Springs State Park comprises several units, of which Ritter Island is one. To get here, it's about a 90-minute drive from Boise. Enjoy the gorgeous 67-mile stretch that is the Thousand Springs Scenic Byway, and make a pit stop at the park's visitor center in the town of Hagerman to grab a map and other useful items before heading onward to Ritter Island.