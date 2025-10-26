Iowa's Small City Near Des Moines Has A Lively Downtown With Museums, Historic Charm, And A State Park Nearby

While seemingly an unassuming Midwestern state filled with rolling green fields, as far as the eye can see, many travelers will find themselves surprised by how much there is to see and do in Iowa. Dubuque is an underrated artsy city with award-winning museums, while the capital city of Des Moines is a multicultural hub with lots of great restaurants and sights like the High Trestle Trail Bridge with its gorgeous panoramic views. However, if you want to spend an extended amount of time in Iowa, you should also consider checking out the historic and charming city of Winterset.

Located around 40 minutes from Des Moines, with a population of a little over 5,000, Winterset is an easy-to-reach city that is small, even by Iowa's standards. However, what it lacks in size it makes up for in historic charm with a downtown that is largely made of structures from the early 1900s. In fact, Winterset's entire town square has been designated a National Historic District, the center of which is its impressive limestone courthouse. As one reviewer on Google explained, "This courthouse has been very well maintained and is a great exhibit of the pride that both the city and the residents take in their community." If that wasn't enough to convince you to make your way to Winterset, adding to its historic charm is the multitude of scenic covered bridges you'll find in the area. In fact, the Covered Bridges Scenic Byway that shows off the Midwest's architecture and scenery starts in Winterset.