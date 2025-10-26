Iowa's Small City Near Des Moines Has A Lively Downtown With Museums, Historic Charm, And A State Park Nearby
While seemingly an unassuming Midwestern state filled with rolling green fields, as far as the eye can see, many travelers will find themselves surprised by how much there is to see and do in Iowa. Dubuque is an underrated artsy city with award-winning museums, while the capital city of Des Moines is a multicultural hub with lots of great restaurants and sights like the High Trestle Trail Bridge with its gorgeous panoramic views. However, if you want to spend an extended amount of time in Iowa, you should also consider checking out the historic and charming city of Winterset.
Located around 40 minutes from Des Moines, with a population of a little over 5,000, Winterset is an easy-to-reach city that is small, even by Iowa's standards. However, what it lacks in size it makes up for in historic charm with a downtown that is largely made of structures from the early 1900s. In fact, Winterset's entire town square has been designated a National Historic District, the center of which is its impressive limestone courthouse. As one reviewer on Google explained, "This courthouse has been very well maintained and is a great exhibit of the pride that both the city and the residents take in their community." If that wasn't enough to convince you to make your way to Winterset, adding to its historic charm is the multitude of scenic covered bridges you'll find in the area. In fact, the Covered Bridges Scenic Byway that shows off the Midwest's architecture and scenery starts in Winterset.
Exploring history and museums in Winterset, Iowa
If you're a history buff, you'll be excited to know that there's even more to see and do in Winterset aside from checking out the historic buildings and picturesque covered bridges. In fact, this city is also famous for its two museums: the Iowa Quilt Museum and the John Wayne Birthplace and Museum. As the name suggests, Winterset is where the famous actor John Wayne was born, which means that a trip to the John Wayne Birthplace and Museum is a must. The museum is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from March through November (although it's closed on Easter) and from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from December through April (with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day). For lovers of old westerns, it's a pantheon that commemorates the late and great actor's life. At these hallowed grounds for cinephiles, visitors are treated to everything John Wayne, including documentaries, shirts, original scripts, posters, and so much more.
If you're into all things fiber arts, you'll love a visit to the Iowa Quilt Museum. Originally opened in 2016, the museum serves as a mecca for top-notch, intricately designed quilts. With rotating exhibits, you'll have the chance to see a new quilt every time you visit. The museum is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, and from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sundays, from April 1 to October 31. Their hours of operation change slightly from November 1 to March 31, closing at 4:00 p.m. from Monday to Saturday. Tickets cost $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and veterans, and $5 for students and children.
Outdoor activities in Winterset, Iowa
After you've gotten your fill of historic buildings and museums, you can head out of downtown Winterset around 10 minutes to check out Pammel State Park. One of the first state parks in Iowa, Pammel is worth a visit for travelers who are interested in exploring gorgeous forests that contain wildflowers, walnut trees, and some impressively old oak trees. There are two major trails in the park — Pammel Backbone Trail and Lodge Trail.
The Pammel Backbone Trail is a short and easy one-mile trail that takes about 20 minutes to complete and offers the tranquility of being surrounded by towering trees. The Lodge Trail is slightly longer and takes less than 30 minutes. It offers similarly pretty views with some gradual inclines. Visitors can also spend the night in Pammel State Park, holing up in yurt-style cabins for $50 a night, with a two-night minimum on the weekends. These cabins are spacious, soft-sided, and can accommodate up to eight people. While enjoying your stay, you can maximize your time at the park by kayaking and fishing, in addition to exploring its vastness on foot.
For those planning their trip to Winterset, the closest major air hub is the Des Moines International Airport, less than a 40-minute drive away. Public transportation doesn't run directly to Winterset from the capital which means its a good idea to rent a car. There are several different car rental companies at the Des Moines International Airport.