Ohio's Historic Township Is A Nostalgic Vision Of Small-Town America Little Changed For Hundreds Of Years

Just 40 miles from Cleveland, in the heart of pastoral Geauga County, sits the little village of Burton, Ohio. With a population of about 1,400, Burton is a quintessential small town where kids play outside, everyone knows everyone, and there are strong community ties.

Burton holds the informal title of Pancake Town USA because it has an abundance of maple trees. For nearly 100 years, there has been a maple syrup house right in the center of town which produces locally sourced maple sugar, candy, and syrup. Every Sunday in March, the village holds a special pancake breakfast, with all the trimmings and complete with locally made maple syrup, to raise money for the town's local organizations. You can see the tradition in action when you visit the Burton Chamber log cabin to take a tour and watch people make maple candy.

Typical when it comes to US travel, the easiest way to get to and around Burton is to drive, but if that's not an option for you then you can get a tram or bus part of the way from Cleveland and then get a taxi for the remainder of your journey. There are a few holiday homes and Airbnbs in or near Burton, but you can also camp at Punderson State Park,which is just four miles away. While you're in the area, don't forget to check out more of the most charming small towns in Ohio.